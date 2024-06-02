Smyrna is Fabulous to host annual Pride Festival June 22

Photo above courtesy of Smyrna is Fabulous

Smyrna is Fabulous issued the following announcement about the 3rd annual Pride Festival in Smyrna:

It’s PRIDE MONTH again in Smyrna, GA! Smyrna Market Village will host the 3rd annual Pride Festival put on by local nonprofit, Smyrna Is Fabulous. The festival will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Pride weekend festivities will start with the 2nd annual Drag Show Kickoff Party on Friday, June 21 at 7:00PM at The Vineyard Wine Market. City officials will acknowledge Pride month with a proclamation reading at a Council meeting held on Monday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. All events are open to the public and tickets are only required for the Drag Show Kickoff party.

The Pride Festival is FREE and open to all. 34+ local vendors have been intentionally selected for being LGBTQIA+ owned, being supportive of equality in the community, and/or providing services benefiting the LGBTQIA+ community. All vendors will all be family-friendly, with several specific to our smallest attendees. Participants will include artisans, affirming religious organizations, entertainment, health and wellness organizations, and child-friendly interactive play areas.

Smyrna Is Fabulous is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community organization based in Smyrna, GA. Its mission is to celebrate its LGBTQIA+ residents and allies by creating community and building partnerships founded in social equality. We are excited to not only welcome Smyrna residents, but also those who live in the metro Atlanta area, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies alike. Come spend the day in Smyrna, GA supporting our desire to foster equality for all.

The annual Pride Festival is made possible through the generous sponsorship of local businesses and community members. This year, the event is also made possible in part thanks to support from Atlanta Pride’s 2024 grant initiative, “Pride Across the Peach State,” which focuses on uplifting, supporting, and amplifying the efforts of local Pride organizations across the State of Georgia. Atlanta Pride is Georgia’s oldest nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQ+ community in metro Atlanta and across the South. Its operations include the annual Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade in October, along with educational, social, and cultural programs and philanthropic initiatives. For more information about Atlanta Pride, visit atlantapride.org.

Please visit our website at www.smyrnaisfabulous.org or find us on Facebook or Instagram @smyrnaisfabulous for more on the Pride Festival, tickets for the kickoff party, yearly events, sponsorship information, and to meet our board members who help make this all possible.