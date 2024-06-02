Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, June 2, 2024, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening across much of the area. A few strong storms will also be possible with locally damaging wind gusts as the primary hazard.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 p.m and 5 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 2, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 85 98 in 1895 59 in 1967 Min Temperature M 66 75 in 1985 49 in 1972 Avg Temperature M 75.4 86.0 in 1985 55.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.13 1.55 in 1912 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 10 in 1967 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 10 21 in 1985 0 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 84.7 96.5 in 1895 62.5 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 65.0 65.8 73.5 in 2011 46.5 in 1889 Avg Temperature 71.5 75.3 84.3 in 2011 57.5 in 1967 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.26 2.86 in 2001 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 15 in 1967 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 7 21 39 in 2011 0 in 1972 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.9 66.9 71.1 in 2017 59.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 49.7 47.1 51.6 in 1880 39.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 59.3 57.0 61.2 in 2017 50.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.98 21.45 39.15 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 413 318 499 in 2019 111 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”