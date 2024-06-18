Weather service advises caution due to heat for north and central Georgia Tuesday

Image generated by DALL-E from ChatGPT

By Larry Felton Johnson

Despite an expected heat index more moderate than the scorching temperature of the past few days, the National Weather Service advises continued caution for residents of Cobb County and other parts of the region on Tuesday, June 18.

The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook, and Cobb’s temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s.

What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook statement?

The statement includes the following information:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Despite heat indices near the actual temperature today, continue to take precautions to ensure adequate hydration and access to cooling. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… After a period of dry weather, isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday and into the weekend, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Heat indices ranging from 96 to 102 are likely to return this weekend.

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing the relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

What counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

