Suspect in Marietta homicide captured in Indiana

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced in a public information release that a suspect in the death of 42-year-old Samantha Wollery has been taken into custody.
[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]
MPD Detectives had collected evidence and secured a warrant, charging the ex-husband of the victim with Felony Murder, Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Aggravated Battery, Felony Possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and Felony Malice Murder.
Investigators believed that the suspect had fled to his primary residence in Carmel, Indiana.
The Carmel, Indiana, SWAT team searched multiple residences, and after the suspect was located and attempted to flee on foot, he was captured.
The Marietta Police Department investigators will now work on coordinating the suspect’s extradition to face charges here.
Original public information release
Here is the original public information release:
June 16, 2024
Homicide Investigation
Earlier this morning our officers on shift were notified by Cobb 911 dispatch that a woman living in the 425 Williams Drive apartment complex had been stabbed.
According to dispatch, the victim did not show up for work and her coworkers were concerned and drove to check on her. When they arrived, they found her body on the floor inside the apartment. She had visible cuts, was unresponsive and appeared deceased. They exited the apartment and immediately called 911 requesting assistance.
We can confirm the woman did not survive the attack and was deceased when her coworkers arrived to check on her. The victim, a 42-year-old female, was attacked inside her apartment overnight. The door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Her name will be released after family notifications are made.
Like you, we have more questions than answers. Detectives are working now to collect statements and gather evidence. At this time, we do not have a suspect identified.
Anyone with information about who could have attacked the victim is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta if you have information and wish to remain anonymous.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
