Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, with a high near 89 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a precaution to continue adequate hydration and access to cooling despite heat indices near the actual temperature today.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Juneteenth

Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-05-018561735.70
2024-05-028664757.50
2024-05-03877078.510.7T
2024-05-048064723.90.03
2024-05-05876676.58.2T
2024-05-06866776.57.90.01
2024-05-078468767.10
2024-05-08877279.510.3T
2024-05-097866722.60.68
2024-05-10826372.52.80.17
2024-05-11765565.5-4.50
2024-05-12815970-0.20
2024-05-13676365-5.50.03
2024-05-14786370.5-0.20.02
2024-05-15816673.52.5T
2024-05-16856273.52.20
2024-05-17736870.5-10.02
2024-05-18776671.5-0.30.09
2024-05-198365742T
2024-05-20856474.52.20
2024-05-21866776.540
2024-05-228767774.20
2024-05-2388707960
2024-05-24907180.57.20
2024-05-25856876.530.54
2024-05-268971806.20
2024-05-2787657621.36
2024-05-28866977.53.30
2024-05-298664750.5T
2024-05-30846373.5-1.20
2024-05-31836373-1.90

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 18, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM88101 in 194467 in 1914
Min TemperatureM6978 in 188156 in 1899
Avg TemperatureM78.488.5 in 194463.5 in 1914
PrecipitationM0.163.78 in 19910.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M01 in 19140 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1324 in 19440 in 1914
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature88.886.293.1 in 194375.1 in 1997
Avg Min Temperature70.067.671.3 in 202260.4 in 1955
Avg Temperature79.476.981.8 in 194367.9 in 1997
Total Precipitation0.752.568.79 in 2013T in 1984
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20120.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)0126 in 19130 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)248215306 in 194377 in 1997
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature70.968.872.4 in 201762.1 in 1924
Avg Min Temperature51.749.053.1 in 188042.2 in 1940
Avg Temperature61.358.962.7 in 201752.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation27.7323.7540.53 in 192911.89 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025433832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)654512676 in 2019186 in 1997

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-17
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-17
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-17
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-17
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-17

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Related Articles