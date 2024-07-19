Cobb County school board approves steady millage rate

By Rebecca Gaunt

The property tax millage rate set by the Cobb County School District will remain at 18.7 mills for a second year, at the recommendation of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

In 2023, the board approved a reduction in the millage rate from 18.9 mills to 18.7. That was the first reduction since 2007.

Six board members voted in favor, but Post 5 board member David Banks voted present. He has previously stated he supports a more significant reduction to grant taxpayers relief.

Due to an increase in property values, the steady millage rate would bring in an additional $54.96 million to the district. Under Georgia law, by not opting to roll back the millage rate back to 17.199 mills, this is considered a tax increase, requiring the district to hold three public hearings.

The board already approved the 2025 $1.85 billion budget which presumed a mill rate of 18.7.

The final hearing took place Thursday prior to the regular meeting and drew four speakers who all requested relief via a millage rate rollback.

“People are hurting, the economy is bad, prices are up. You guys know all this. You know all the figures more than I do. I’m just asking you to do the right thing,” said Patricia Hay.

Hill Wright told the board, “People are fed up and ready to make their voices heard in November…This isn’t a red or blue issue. It’s a green issue that Cobb families can no longer afford.”

Post 2 board member Becky Sayler thanked the community for its support in a Facebook post after the meeting.

“Though ESSER funds have run out, learning loss from COVID is still impacting our schools. I’m grateful that an increase in property tax assessments has enabled us to keep the successful programs and staff we originally hired with that money, and have now rolled into the budget,” she wrote.