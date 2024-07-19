Lane closures on West Atlanta Street in Cobb Friday and Sunday overnight

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that single lanes on West Atlanta Street (SR 5) will be closed on Friday, July 19, and Sunday, July 21, for resurfacing work.

The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install single lane closures on State Route (SR) 5/West Atlanta Street this weekend for a resurfacing project on the roadway from SR 280/South Cobb Drive to SR 120/South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway and provides a smoother ride for drivers. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one alternating left or right single lane closures will be installed on SR 5/West Atlanta St through the project area beginning 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and Sunday, July 21 until 6 a.m. the following mornings. These lane closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews continue milling, inlay and resurfacing operations on the roadway.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.