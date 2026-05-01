Cobb jail to be without hot water May 4 while boilers are replaced

The Cobb Sheriff’s Office distributed the following announcement about a scheduled temporary outage of hot water at he Cobb County Adult Detention Center:

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will be replacing two boilers in the 97 building of the Adult Detention Center on Monday, May 4, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain safe and reliable operations.

During the replacement process, the 97 building will be without hot water for approximately 12 hours. This interruption is temporary and limited to the day of installation.

Both boilers being replaced were installed with the original building in 1997 and have now reached the end of their service life. This upgrade is necessary to ensure consistent and dependable hot water service moving forward. Taking proactive steps now helps prevent unexpected outages and supports the facility’s long-term functionality.

Staff have made the necessary preparations to minimize the impact during this timeframe and to maintain normal operations as much as possible.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s understanding as this important infrastructure improvement is completed.