Dungeons & Dragons, Pokémon featured in May at West Cobb Regional Library

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 1, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

WEST COBB REGIONAL LIBRARY HAVEN FOR GAMES AND ART

As May marks the end of the school year, West Cobb Regional Library hosts board\table games and creative events for the month—aside from Storytimes; the Pokémon Club; the educational program, Homeschool Curiosity and Creativity: Migratory Birds; and the Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club.

NOTE: The Pokémon Club has changed from weekly to monthly, beginning this May.

Maintaining a staple of games (e.g. chess, mahjong), West Cobb Regional Library continues to reserve Saturday afternoons for Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, between 2:30 and 4:30 PM. This games event is for players who are 18+ years of age. Contact the library at the number below about joining a group; or join the D&D Discord server here.

Younger players of D&D (12+) may participate in the monthly, level 1, teen and adult Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday. Occurring on the second Wednesday of May, this games event is scheduled for the 13th at 5:30 PM and will run until 7:30 PM. By indication of the event title, its occurrence, and the limited space for it, D&D One Shot Wednesday is the “training ground”. This said, registration is required by email.

Learn more about D&D here.

Some of the creative events scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Fearless Art, Saturday, May 9th at 1:30 PM

(Tween and Teens [9-15] Only)

  • Writer’s Open Mic Night, Wednesday, May 20th at 6:30 PM
  • Tea & Talk, Thursday, May 21st at 2:00 PM

(My Friends by Fredrik Backman)

  • Summer Reading Kickoff, Saturday, May 30th at 4:00 PM

Please note that West Cobb Regional Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2026

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 01, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 02, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




MAY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 03, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




May 04, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 17:00Pokémon Club




May 05, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime




May 06, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess! Black Light




May 07, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Migratory Birds




May 08, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 09, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:30 – 15:00Fearless Art (Tween and Teens [9-15] Only)


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




MAY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 10, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




May 11, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00




May 12, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


18:30 – 19:30Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club




May 13, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




May 14, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


16:00 – 16:30Afterschool Storycraft




May 15, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 16, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




MAY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 17, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




May 18, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 12:30Beginners Mahjong




May 19, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00




May 20, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


14:00 – 17:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!


18:30 – 19:30Writer’s Open Mic Night




May 21, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 15:00Tea & Talk: (My Friends by Fredrik Backman)




May 22, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 23, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




MAY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 24, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




May 25, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00MEMORIAL DAY




May 26, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00




May 27, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


14:00 – 17:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




May 28, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




May 29, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 30, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons


16:00 – 18:00Summer Reading Kickoff: Unearth a Story (at West Cobb Regional Library)




MAY 2026

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 31, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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