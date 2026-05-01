Dungeons & Dragons, Pokémon featured in May at West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

WEST COBB REGIONAL LIBRARY HAVEN FOR GAMES AND ART

As May marks the end of the school year, West Cobb Regional Library hosts board\table games and creative events for the month—aside from Storytimes; the Pokémon Club; the educational program, Homeschool Curiosity and Creativity: Migratory Birds; and the Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club.

NOTE: The Pokémon Club has changed from weekly to monthly, beginning this May.

Maintaining a staple of games (e.g. chess, mahjong), West Cobb Regional Library continues to reserve Saturday afternoons for Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, between 2:30 and 4:30 PM. This games event is for players who are 18+ years of age. Contact the library at the number below about joining a group; or join the D&D Discord server here.

Younger players of D&D (12+) may participate in the monthly, level 1, teen and adult Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday. Occurring on the second Wednesday of May, this games event is scheduled for the 13th at 5:30 PM and will run until 7:30 PM. By indication of the event title, its occurrence, and the limited space for it, D&D One Shot Wednesday is the “training ground”. This said, registration is required by email.

Learn more about D&D here.

Some of the creative events scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:

Fearless Art, Saturday, May 9th at 1:30 PM

(Tween and Teens [9-15] Only)

Writer’s Open Mic Night, Wednesday, May 20 th at 6:30 PM

at 6:30 PM Tea & Talk, Thursday, May 21st at 2:00 PM

(My Friends by Fredrik Backman)

Summer Reading Kickoff, Saturday, May 30th at 4:00 PM

Please note that West Cobb Regional Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2026

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 01, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









May 02, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons









MAY 2026

WEEK 1

MAY 2026

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 10, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









May 11, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00









May 12, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





18:30 – 19:30 Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club







May 13, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





17:30 – 19:30 Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







May 14, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



16:00 – 16:30 Afterschool Storycraft







May 15, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









May 16, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:00 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons









MAY 2026

WEEK 3

MAY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 24, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









May 25, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 MEMORIAL DAY







May 26, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00









May 27, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





14:00 – 17:00 Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







May 28, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







May 29, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









May 30, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons



16:00 – 18:00 Summer Reading Kickoff: Unearth a Story (at West Cobb Regional Library)









MAY 2026

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 31, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









