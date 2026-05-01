Dungeons & Dragons, Pokémon featured in May at West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
WEST COBB REGIONAL LIBRARY HAVEN FOR GAMES AND ART
As May marks the end of the school year, West Cobb Regional Library hosts board\table games and creative events for the month—aside from Storytimes; the Pokémon Club; the educational program, Homeschool Curiosity and Creativity: Migratory Birds; and the Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club.
NOTE: The Pokémon Club has changed from weekly to monthly, beginning this May.
Maintaining a staple of games (e.g. chess, mahjong), West Cobb Regional Library continues to reserve Saturday afternoons for Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, between 2:30 and 4:30 PM. This games event is for players who are 18+ years of age. Contact the library at the number below about joining a group; or join the D&D Discord server here.
Younger players of D&D (12+) may participate in the monthly, level 1, teen and adult Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday. Occurring on the second Wednesday of May, this games event is scheduled for the 13th at 5:30 PM and will run until 7:30 PM. By indication of the event title, its occurrence, and the limited space for it, D&D One Shot Wednesday is the “training ground”. This said, registration is required by email.
Learn more about D&D here.
Some of the creative events scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:
- Fearless Art, Saturday, May 9th at 1:30 PM
(Tween and Teens [9-15] Only)
- Writer’s Open Mic Night, Wednesday, May 20th at 6:30 PM
- Tea & Talk, Thursday, May 21st at 2:00 PM
(My Friends by Fredrik Backman)
- Summer Reading Kickoff, Saturday, May 30th at 4:00 PM
Please note that West Cobb Regional Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.
Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.
West Cobb Regional Library is located at:
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane
Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
+1 770 499 4485
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
MAY 2026
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 01, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 02, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MAY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 03, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 04, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 17:00
|Pokémon Club
|May 05, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|May 06, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess! Black Light
|May 07, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Migratory Birds
|May 08, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 09, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:30 – 15:00
|Fearless Art (Tween and Teens [9-15] Only)
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MAY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 10, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 11, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 12, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:30 – 19:30
|Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club
|May 13, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|May 14, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|16:00 – 16:30
|Afterschool Storycraft
|May 15, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 16, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MAY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 17, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 18, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:30
|Beginners Mahjong
|May 19, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 20, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:00 – 17:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|18:30 – 19:30
|Writer’s Open Mic Night
|May 21, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 15:00
|Tea & Talk: (My Friends by Fredrik Backman)
|May 22, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 23, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MAY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 24, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 25, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|MEMORIAL DAY
|May 26, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 27, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:00 – 17:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|May 29, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 30, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
|16:00 – 18:00
|Summer Reading Kickoff: Unearth a Story (at West Cobb Regional Library)
MAY 2026
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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