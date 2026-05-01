Switzer Library schedule for May includes history, reading events

TOPICS:
Front of Switzer Library, a brick building with a white columned entranceway

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 1, 2026

SWITZER LIBRARY RAMPS UP TO SUMMER

With summer’s official start roughly a month and a half out, Charles D. Switzer Library preludes the season with its Georgia Room presenting What’ll Ya Have? and a Summer Reading Kickoff, respectively at the beginning and end of May.

Anyone familiar with the question “What’ll ya have?” knows its connection to The Varsity, the legendary and largest drive-in fast food restaurant in Georgia. Join Janice McDonald, author of Images of America: The Varsity, on Monday, May 4th at 6:00 PM, as she discusses the history of the state’s most iconic eatery. This presentation would prepare one for the authentic tastes of the southern chili dog, onion rings, and The Varsity’s signature F.O. (i.e. its frosted orange, which will help keep the summer cool).

On Saturday, May 30th at 4:00 PM, Switzer (along with Gritters Library, South Cobb Regional Library, and West Cobb Regional Library) will Unearth a Story for the 2026 Summer Reading Kickoff Party. Open to all and families, this year’s theme of archaeology, paleontology, geology, and the discovery of “buried stories” all come to life through hands-on crafts, engaging activities, music, and more. No registration required.

Other story events scheduled at Switzer Library are:

  • Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, May 5th at 6:30 PM

(The City Inside by Samit Basu)

  • Escape to the Past: A History Book Club, Friday, May 8th at 11:00 AM

(The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson)

  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, May 18th at 6:00 PM

(Nana by Ai Yazawa; The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai; Girl Juice by Benji Nate)

  • Let’s Talk, Thursday, May 28th at 1:00 PM

(The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros)

Please note Switzer Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2026

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 01, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 02, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 12:00Family Literacy Day


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




MAY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 03, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 16:00May SibShop by Bridges to Understanding




May 04, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:00 – 13:30May Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Raya and the Last Dragon)


14:30 – 16:00Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00 – 19L00English Conversation Circle


18:00 – 19:00The Georgia Room Presents: What’ll Ya Have?


18:00 – 19:00Canva for Beginners (One-on-One)




May 05, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


17:30 – 19:30Intermediate Sewing


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club


18:00 – 19:30A Thousand Tales in the City: A Mystery Writing Workshop


18:30 – 19:30Scifi Book Club (The City Inside by Samit Basu)




May 06, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 15:00Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)


13:00 – 15:00Closing the Gap: Improving Access to Prostate Cancer Screening and Prevention


18:00 – 19:00Excel for Beginners (One-on-One)




May 07, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


14:00 – 16:00Shakespeare Reading Group


15:00 – 16:00Google Sheets for Adults




May 08, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Escape to the Past: A History Book Club (The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson)


15:30 – 17:30Marietta Ukulele Group




May 09, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Georgia Symphony Orchestra Choir: Summer Performance


12:30 – 13:00Cyber Security for Adults


13:00 – 14:00Summer Prompt and Pour: An AI Mocktail Party


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




MAY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 10, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




May 11, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:00 – 13:30May Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Big Hero 6)


14:30 – 16:00Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle




May 12, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


14:30 – 16:00The Georgia Room Presents: Peach Pages (Great Big Beautiful Lifeby Emily Henry)


17:00 – 19:00Teen Chess Club


17:30 – 19:30Advanced Sewing: Doll Clothes


18:00 – 19:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels




May 13, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 12:30Afterthoughts Book Club


17:30 – 19:30English Paper Piecing (Part 1)


18:00 – 19:30May Improv-4-Anxiety




May 14, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




May 15, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 – 17:00Technology Hour (One-on-One)




May 16, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00You and Me Art


14:00 – 15:00Gale Legal Forms Database


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




MAY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 17, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




May 18, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


14:30 – 16:00Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club (Nana by Ai Yazawa; The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai; Girl Juice by Benji Nate)




May 19, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club




May 20, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


13:00 – 15:00Classics Book Club (The Vicar of Wakefield by Oliver Goldsmith)


18:00 – 19:00Google Docs (One-on-One)


18:00 – 19:30Write On: Creative Writing Club




May 21, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


12:30 – 13:30May Paws to Read: R.E.A.D. to Jack


15:30 – 17:30Summer Smiles: Family Mental Health Awareness Event




May 22, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 17:30Marietta Ukulele Group


16:00 – 17:003D Printing for Beginners – Custom Bookmark




May 23, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




MAY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 24, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 16:00Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)




May 25, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00MEMORIAL DAY




May 26, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


17:00 – 19:00Teen Chess Club


18:00 – 19:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow for All Skill Levels




May 27, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


14:30 – 16:00Candle Making for Teens


17:30 – 19:30Mahjong Meetup


17:30 – 19:30English Paper Piecing (Part 2)


18:00 – 19:30Write On: Summer Critique




May 28, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 12:30DIY Summer Reading Shirt


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


13:00 – 14:30Let’s Talk (The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros)


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




May 29, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




May 30, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup


16:00 – 18:00Summer Reading Kickoff @ Switzer




MAY 2026

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
May 31, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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