Switzer Library schedule for May includes history, reading events

SWITZER LIBRARY RAMPS UP TO SUMMER
With summer’s official start roughly a month and a half out, Charles D. Switzer Library preludes the season with its Georgia Room presenting What’ll Ya Have? and a Summer Reading Kickoff, respectively at the beginning and end of May.
Anyone familiar with the question “What’ll ya have?” knows its connection to The Varsity, the legendary and largest drive-in fast food restaurant in Georgia. Join Janice McDonald, author of Images of America: The Varsity, on Monday, May 4th at 6:00 PM, as she discusses the history of the state’s most iconic eatery. This presentation would prepare one for the authentic tastes of the southern chili dog, onion rings, and The Varsity’s signature F.O. (i.e. its frosted orange, which will help keep the summer cool).
On Saturday, May 30th at 4:00 PM, Switzer (along with Gritters Library, South Cobb Regional Library, and West Cobb Regional Library) will Unearth a Story for the 2026 Summer Reading Kickoff Party. Open to all and families, this year’s theme of archaeology, paleontology, geology, and the discovery of “buried stories” all come to life through hands-on crafts, engaging activities, music, and more. No registration required.
Other story events scheduled at Switzer Library are:
- Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, May 5th at 6:30 PM
(The City Inside by Samit Basu)
- Escape to the Past: A History Book Club, Friday, May 8th at 11:00 AM
(The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson)
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, May 18th at 6:00 PM
(Nana by Ai Yazawa; The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai; Girl Juice by Benji Nate)
- Let’s Talk, Thursday, May 28th at 1:00 PM
(The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros)
Please note Switzer Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.
Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.
Switzer Library is located at:
266 Roswell Street
Marietta, Georgia 30060
+1 770 528 2320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
MAY 2026
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 01, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 02, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Family Literacy Day
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
MAY 2026
WEEK 1
MAY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 10, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 11, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|May Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Big Hero 6)
|14:30 – 16:00
|Homeschool Teen Connect
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|May 12, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|14:30 – 16:00
|The Georgia Room Presents: Peach Pages (Great Big Beautiful Lifeby Emily Henry)
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Chess Club
|17:30 – 19:30
|Advanced Sewing: Doll Clothes
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels
|May 13, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:30
|Afterthoughts Book Club
|17:30 – 19:30
|English Paper Piecing (Part 1)
|18:00 – 19:30
|May Improv-4-Anxiety
|May 14, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|May 15, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Technology Hour (One-on-One)
|May 16, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|You and Me Art
|14:00 – 15:00
|Gale Legal Forms Database
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
MAY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 17, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 18, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:30 – 16:00
|Homeschool Teen Connect
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club (Nana by Ai Yazawa; The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai; Girl Juice by Benji Nate)
|May 19, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|17:30 – 19:00
|Teen Drama Club
|May 20, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|13:00 – 15:00
|Classics Book Club (The Vicar of Wakefield by Oliver Goldsmith)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Google Docs (One-on-One)
|18:00 – 19:30
|Write On: Creative Writing Club
|May 21, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|12:30 – 13:30
|May Paws to Read: R.E.A.D. to Jack
|15:30 – 17:30
|Summer Smiles: Family Mental Health Awareness Event
|May 22, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 17:30
|Marietta Ukulele Group
|16:00 – 17:00
|3D Printing for Beginners – Custom Bookmark
|May 23, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
MAY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 24, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 16:00
|Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)
|May 25, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|MEMORIAL DAY
|May 26, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Chess Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Yoga: Slow Flow for All Skill Levels
|May 27, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:30 – 16:00
|Candle Making for Teens
|17:30 – 19:30
|Mahjong Meetup
|17:30 – 19:30
|English Paper Piecing (Part 2)
|18:00 – 19:30
|Write On: Summer Critique
|May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 12:30
|DIY Summer Reading Shirt
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|13:00 – 14:30
|Let’s Talk (The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros)
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|May 29, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 30, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
|16:00 – 18:00
|Summer Reading Kickoff @ Switzer
MAY 2026
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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