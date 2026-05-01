Switzer Library schedule for May includes history, reading events

SWITZER LIBRARY RAMPS UP TO SUMMER

With summer’s official start roughly a month and a half out, Charles D. Switzer Library preludes the season with its Georgia Room presenting What’ll Ya Have? and a Summer Reading Kickoff, respectively at the beginning and end of May.

Anyone familiar with the question “What’ll ya have?” knows its connection to The Varsity, the legendary and largest drive-in fast food restaurant in Georgia. Join Janice McDonald, author of Images of America: The Varsity, on Monday, May 4th at 6:00 PM, as she discusses the history of the state’s most iconic eatery. This presentation would prepare one for the authentic tastes of the southern chili dog, onion rings, and The Varsity’s signature F.O. (i.e. its frosted orange, which will help keep the summer cool).

On Saturday, May 30th at 4:00 PM, Switzer (along with Gritters Library, South Cobb Regional Library, and West Cobb Regional Library) will Unearth a Story for the 2026 Summer Reading Kickoff Party. Open to all and families, this year’s theme of archaeology, paleontology, geology, and the discovery of “buried stories” all come to life through hands-on crafts, engaging activities, music, and more. No registration required.

Other story events scheduled at Switzer Library are:

Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, May 5th at 6:30 PM

(The City Inside by Samit Basu)

Escape to the Past: A History Book Club, Friday, May 8th at 11:00 AM

(The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson)

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, May 18th at 6:00 PM

(Nana by Ai Yazawa; The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai; Girl Juice by Benji Nate)

Let’s Talk, Thursday, May 28th at 1:00 PM

(The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros)

Please note Switzer Library shall close Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its May schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MAY 2026

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 01, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









May 02, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 12:00 Family Literacy Day



14:00 – 16:00 Crochet Meetup









MAY 2026

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MAY 2026

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT May 31, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









