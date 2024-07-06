Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with a high near 94 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, mainly for areas along and south of the I-85 corridor. The hottest conditions today are also expected for areas south of the I-85 corridor, where heat index values will range from 100 to as hot as 109 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 6, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 98 in 2012 65 in 1892 Min Temperature M 71 77 in 2022 58 in 1970 Avg Temperature M 80.6 86.5 in 2012 63.0 in 1892 Precipitation M 0.17 5.14 in 2005 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1892 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 2012 0 in 1940 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 94.0 89.5 98.8 in 2012 77.5 in 1976 Avg Min Temperature 76.8 71.2 76.8 in 2024 63.5 in 1976 Avg Temperature 85.4 80.4 86.2 in 2012 70.5 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.44 1.02 7.55 in 1994 0.00 in 2014 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 103 92 128 in 2012 34 in 1976 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.1 70.7 74.3 in 2012 64.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 53.9 51.1 54.6 in 1880 44.4 in 1940 Avg Temperature 63.5 60.9 64.4 in 2012 54.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 30.16 26.75 44.55 in 1912 13.28 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 2 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1008 776 1008 in 2024 413 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”