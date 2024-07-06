Fire hose uncoupling ceremony for the new Marietta Fire Training Tower next Wednesday

Image above generated by DALL-E from ChatGPT
The City of Marietta will host a grand opening of the new Marietta Fire Training Tower on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Marietta Public Safety Training Center, 850 Sawyer Road, Marietta, GA 30062.
There will be a fire hose uncoupling ceremony at the event.
Light refreshments will be served at 4 p.m., and tours of the new facility will be conducted. The official ceremony will begin promptly at 5 p.m.
According to the announcement on the city’s website:
The Marietta Fire Training Tower is the latest addition to the Marietta Public Safety Training Center. The 5-story, multifaceted tower is designed to simulate fire scenarios, allowing firefighters to hone their skills for residential and commercial environments. With this addition, Marietta firefighters can complete all required training at the location and within the city rather than traveling to outside agencies.
What is a fire hose uncoupling ceremony?
According to an article on the City of Tulsa website describing such a ceremony:
Hose uncoupling is a fire service tradition similar to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Two hoses that had been hooked together are separated, or uncoupled, representing when firefighters finish extinguishing a fire, unhook the hoses, drain the water and put the hoses back on fire trucks to be ready for the next time they are needed.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1349756