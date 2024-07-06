Fire hose uncoupling ceremony for the new Marietta Fire Training Tower next Wednesday

TOPICS:
Closeup of hands uncoupling a fire hose

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 6, 2024

Image above generated by DALL-E from ChatGPT

The City of Marietta will host a grand opening of the new Marietta Fire Training Tower on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Marietta Public Safety Training Center, 850 Sawyer Road, Marietta, GA 30062.

There will be a fire hose uncoupling ceremony at the event.

Light refreshments will be served at 4 p.m., and tours of the new facility will be conducted. The official ceremony will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

According to the announcement on the city’s website:

The Marietta Fire Training Tower is the latest addition to the Marietta Public Safety Training Center. The 5-story, multifaceted tower is designed to simulate fire scenarios, allowing firefighters to hone their skills for residential and commercial environments. With this addition, Marietta firefighters can complete all required training at the location and within the city rather than traveling to outside agencies. 

What is a fire hose uncoupling ceremony?

According to an article on the City of Tulsa website describing such a ceremony:

Hose uncoupling is a fire service tradition similar to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Two hoses that had been hooked together are separated, or uncoupled, representing when firefighters finish extinguishing a fire, unhook the hoses, drain the water and put the hoses back on fire trucks to be ready for the next time they are needed.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

