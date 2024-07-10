Cobb & Douglas Public Health can provide Septic Tank Pumping Reimbursement for Cobb homeowners

Cobb & Douglas Public Health submitted the following news release about the availability of money for homeowners to pump their septic tanks:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health, through an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant from Cobb County Government,willprovideaone-timewaterbillcreditincentiveofupto$250toprimaryCobbhomeowners who get their septic tanks pumped.

In an effort to promote environmental health and support community well-being, Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) is excited to announce the launch of a new Septic Tank Pumping Incentive Program. This initiative aims to encourage regular septic tank maintenance among primary homeowners, thereby preventing system failures, protecting water quality, and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all.

Proper septic tank maintenance is essential for the efficient operation of septic systems, which are vital for managing household wastewater in many Cobb County households. Without regular pumping (recommended every 3-5 years), septic systems can prematurely fail, leading to costly repairs and potential environmental hazards. The Septic Tank Pumping Incentive Program is designed to help homeowners reduce these risks by providing a financial incentive for routine septic tank pumping and maintenance.

Primary homeowners who participate in the program will receive a credit of up to $250 (based on actual cost of service) after having their septic tank pumped by a state approved provider. Eligible services must be completed between July 1, 2023, and September 30, 2026, or until grant funds are exhausted (whichever occurs first).

Homeowners interested in the Septic Tank Pumping Incentive Program can enroll by following these simple steps:

Visit our website for more details, for a list of state approved septic tank pumping companies, and to review the water bill credit request process. Schedule Service: Contact a state approved septic tank pumping company to schedule a septic tank pumping appointment. Submit Water Bill Credit Request: After the service is completed, submit your receipt/proof of septic tank pumping service through our online portal or mail the request application and supporting documents to Cobb Environmental Health, Water Bill Credit Request, 1650 County Services Parkway, Marietta, GA 30008 Receive Water Bill Credit: Once approved, your credit of up to $250 should appear on your Cobb County or City Water Bill within 90 days.

“Cobb & Douglas Public Health is committed to supporting our community’s environmental health,” said Dr. Janet Memark, CDPH District Health Director. “This program not only provides financial relief for homeowners but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining septic systems to prevent environmental contamination.”

For more information about the Septic Tank Pumping Incentive Program, click here or email us at cdph.environmentalhealth@dph.ga.gov or call 770-435-7815.

This project is made possible through Cobb County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

AboutCobb&DouglasPublicHealth