Kids Care and Cobb police sponsor backpack and school supply drive

Kids Care submitted the following announcement about a back-to-school donation drive sponsored by Kids Care and the Cobb County Police Department:

July 9, 2024 – KIDS CARE, in partnership with the Cobb County Police Department, is excited to announce their 4th annual “Backing the Need” Backpack & School Supply Drive. This vital initiative aims to collect new backpacks and school supplies for Cobb County students in need. In the past three years, they have donated 1,374 new backpacks with school supplies to Cobb County students in need. Donations will be accepted now – July 20th.

In-Kind Donation Drop-Off Locations/Times:

All 5 Cobb County Police Precincts + Headquarters: 8 am – 4 pm

8 am – 4 pm Local Businesses Hosting Drop Boxes: (See list below)

(See list below) Cobb Civic Center: July 20th, 9 am – 1 pm (with added fun activities)

Monetary Donations: Donations can be made online via KIDS CARE at: https://pay.kids-care2018.org/backingtheneed

Online Shopping Donations:

Amazon Wish List: https://a.co/bVDClOk

https://a.co/bVDClOk Walmart Registry: https://www.walmart.com/…/c9d3e0ab-967f-4cc8-b856…

Donated goods will be delivered to local nonprofits: Including Ser Familia, Communities in Schools, Simple Needs GA, The Center for Family Resources, The Center for Children and Young Adults, the Cool Kids Committee and LiveSafe Resources.

Impact of Your Donations: Your contributions not only benefit students in need but also lessen the financial burden on teachers who often purchase supplies out of pocket. Additionally, this drive provides a valuable community service opportunity for families to volunteer and pack backpacks.

July 20th: Bring your new donations on July 20th, from 9 am – 1 pm, to the Cobb County Civic Center for some added fun and recycling activities.

Event Highlights at the Cobb Civic Center:

Meet Rose, Cobb County’s Comfort Dog, and her handler Angela Thorne.

Explore a Cobb County Police Patrol Unit and meet an Officer.

Play Minigolf: One full bag of new donations will grant you free admission to the Cobb Civic Center’s homemade minigolf course (good for up to a family of four). Enjoy some relaxing fun in the AC!

One full bag of new donations will grant you free admission to the Cobb Civic Center’s homemade minigolf course (good for up to a family of four). Enjoy some relaxing fun in the AC! Keep Cobb Beautiful: On-site to collect cans, flattened cardboard, plastic & glass bottles, cartons, and Hefty Renewal plastics. All aluminum cans donated will help raise funds for Habitat for Humanity.

Business Drop-Off Locations: (During Business Hours)

The Champion Firm

School of Rock West Cobb

School of Rock Woodstock

Burn Boot Camp Marietta

Sterling Estates of West Cobb

TownePlace Suites of Marriott Kennesaw

Cobb Civic Center

Join Us in Making a Difference: Please donate today to help us on our mission. Your generosity and kindness are greatly appreciated. Together, we can support local students, support teachers, empower youth volunteers, and build a stronger community.

Thank You: KIDS CARE extends its heartfelt thanks to all volunteers, supporters, and community members who make this event possible. Your contributions help create a positive and lasting impact on our local students and community.

For more information, visit www.kids-care2018.org.

To watch a short video recap from last year’s events:

https://youtu.be/SgOKIeh5NUA (backpack totals)

https://youtu.be/0pyk_hHU0S0 (volunteer magic)

Questions can be directed towards volunteer@kids-care2018.org.

www.kids-care2018.org/how-to-help