Life’s an open book at The Reading Attic on Marietta Square

photo by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

I called The Reading Attic on a whim, wondering if the owner, or anyone for that matter, would be available to chat about their business. Like many things in life, timing is everything, and I was able to set up a quick appointment with the owner, Caroline Tillman. Upon entering the inviting, cozy space, her fluffy dog, Fields, greeted me at the top of the stairs. Born and raised in Marietta, Tillman worked a corporate job for a while and decided that it wasn’t her vibe. She wanted to take the non-traditional route by following her passion and love of independent bookstores and opening one of her own.

She and I both agree that Marietta Square lacked this type of business, and she saw the need to fill this void in the community. “Finding a location took about seven months on the ever-popular square and was a big challenge,” she told me, but once she did just above Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar, it was time to find a silent partner. That’s where her Mother, Elizabeth Kunetz, enters the picture. Caroline said, “My mom has always loved to read, and like any mom, she was cautious, but she saw that her daughter had a dream, so The Reading Attic was born.”

They just recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and are expanding into the lower level of the building. “This will give access to many more potential customers who can’t utilize the stairs because the old historic buildings aren’t required to be ADA-compliant,” said Tillman. Caroline wisely brought up that moms with multiple kids, strollers, and all the gear that goes with them sometimes have difficulty getting to the 2nd floor to patronize the establishment, and expanding downstairs would eliminate this barrier.

The store has many different types of books, and each room has its own theme. Whimsical art and bursts of color collide in the kid’s room with smaller tables, bean bag chairs, and lots of reading material for the little ones. An adult fiction area is adorned with oversized leather chairs and plush couches that beg you to settle in and begin reading your recent purchase. They offer everything from Stephen King to the local writer who lives next door to appeal to all types of readers. Both rooms have massive bay windows overlooking picturesque Glover Park. So you can relax and let The Reading Attic give you a metaphorical hug while your imagination floats away through your fingers in the pages of a good book.

Most everyone has a Kindle, iPad, or some sort of electronic gizmo that we can use to read, but being that we stare at screens all day, there’s something special about the printed word in an actual book. As a writer, I love to read, and there’s nothing quite like cracking open a new hardcover for the first time. The weight, feel, appearance, and even the smell of the freshly printed pages can evoke emotions that’s as comforting as your Grandma’s chicken soup. Books can take you to faraway places, teach you new things, expand your mind, and get lost in the writer’s stream of consciousness.

I admire Caroline for seeing a need in her community for this type of business and going for it. Sure, there were challenges along the way and hurdles to jump, but she didn’t let that deter the mission of opening a unique and thriving independent bookstore in her hometown. Most successful business ventures start by solving a problem, and she has certainly done that by opening The Reading Attic.

For more information visit The Reading Attic’s website at https://www.thereadingattic.com