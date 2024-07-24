Mableton council agenda packet updates include financial consultant agreement ratification

a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 24, 2024

The following updated agenda was distributed for tonight’s Mableton City Council meeting. According to the mailing, “Changes include ratifying an agreement for a financial operations consultant, adding background information for the Finance Report, and updating the Pay Plan.”

To download the complete agenda packet with supporting materials, follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
July 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

  1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. INVOCATION
  4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  6. PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
  7. APPOINTMENTS – NONE
  8. PUBLIC HEARINGS – NONE
  9. PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
    Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the
    City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
  10. CONSENT AGENDA
    a. June 26, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
    b. July 8, 2024 Special Called Meeting and Work Session Minutes
    c. July 15, 2024 Special Called Meeting Minutes
    d. Ratification of the Council authorizing the City Manager to hire an Interim Finance
    Operations Consultant and authorize the Mayor to execute the agreement with Ms.
    Dawn Glidden as Financial Operations Consultant
  11. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
  12. NEW BUSINESS
    a. End of Year Report and Recommendations – City Manager Bill Tanks
    b. Human Resources Report and Recommendations – City Manager Bill Tanks
    i. Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s
    Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Manager
    Bill Tanks
  13. OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
    a. Commissions, Authorities, and Boards Overview – Mayor Owens
  14. CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  15. CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  16. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
  17. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
    (b)(1)(A); REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3
    (b)(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
  18. ADJOURNMENT

