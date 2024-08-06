Cobb County reminds drivers of increased penalties for passing school buses

Photo used under license from Canva Pro

If you notice a school bus stopped ahead with its flag up, don’t give in to the temptation to pass it, no matter how behind schedule you think you are.

Cobb County posted the following announcement about the increased penalties the legislature enacted for drivers who endanger children by refusing to comply with the law. So read the text reprinted below, and remember, if you don’t stop out of compassion and consideration for the safety of Cobb County children, do it to avoid the stiff fines and possible jail time:

Cobb County Schools started last week. This means every motorist must be alert for school buses and the children who board them. Georgia law changed on July 1 making illegally passing a stopped school bus a high and aggravated misdemeanor when stopped by a police officer punishable by a fine of not less than $1,000, up to 12 months in jail, or both. When the violation is caught by school bus-mounted cameras it is punishable by a civil fine of not less than $1,000.



Consider these reminders: