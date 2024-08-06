Four locations in Cobb County for National Night Out this evening

Cobb County announced four locations this evening for the annual National Night Out. The county distributed the following news release with details.

Leave the house and meet your neighbors at National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 6. This annual event at multiple sites in Cobb County promotes law enforcement and community partnerships as well as neighborhood camaraderie. Organizers have planned for fun, food and festivities. Have an entertaining night out with your family. Locations and times include: • Cobb County, 6 – 9 p.m., Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. Click here for more information. • Austell, 6 – 8 p.m., Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road. Click here for more. • Kennesaw, 6 – 8 p.m., Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway. Click here for more. • Acworth, 6 – 8:30 p.m., Cauble Park with a golf cart parade, 4425 Beach Street. Click here for details.

What is National Night Out?

According to the official website for National Night Out:

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

According to a newsletter from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), a project of the U.S. Department of Justice, National Night Out began in 1984 with funds from the BJA.

The National Association of Town Watch, administers the program.

The newsletter continues, “Community involvement in crime prevention is generated through a multitude of local events, such as block parties, cookouts, parades, contests, youth activities, and seminars.”

The National Association of Town Watch had its beginnings in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, PA, in 1981, and the National Night Out began three years later.