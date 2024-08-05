Town Center Community announces expansion of membership program

The Town Center Community distributed the following announcement about the expansion of its Alliance membership program:

Town Center Community, comprised of the Town Center CID and Town Center Alliance, today announced the expansion of its Alliance membership program through a tiered structure designed to enhance member benefits. The three tiers – partner, supporter and influencer – provide access to member only communications, special events, exclusive project updates, market reports and more.

The Town Center CID and the Town Center Community Alliance work together to make the district a vibrant place to grow a business, raise a family, earn a degree and enjoy the outdoors.

“We are looking forward to engaging more community members that can help make a lasting impact in Town Center,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community engagement at Town Center Community. “Our revised Alliance membership provides opportunities for businesses, property owners, and employees to network, get involved in their community, support trails and greenspace and so much more.”

Membership features collaborative opportunities, community exposure through district briefings and exclusive communications, and additional Town Center Community staff assistance. Additionally, there are exclusive opportunities for seasonal and program sponsorships in the Town Center community.

“At Synovus, we believe that Here Matters and the best way to ensure the long-term success of our bank is to contribute to the communities we serve,” said Judson Langley, community executive at Synovus Bank. “By joining the Alliance, we are helping to make a difference in creating a vibrant, strong community here in Town Center.”

“Croy Engineering has been a long-time partner with the Town Center CID as well as a sponsor of the Alliance. From working together to plan, design, and deliver transformational infrastructure projects to being an Annual Host Sponsor for the Alliance events and programming, we are committed to Town Center Community and excited to see the new and improved engagement opportunities, said Greg Teague, CEO of Croy Engineering.

Established in 2015, Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating a connected, vibrant Town Center Community. By utilizing public and private resources, the organization invests in projects to enhance quality of life in the Town Center area including parks and greenspace, public art and activations and programming. To learn more about the Alliance and membership opportunities, visit https://www.towncentercid.com/alliance/.

About the Town Center Community