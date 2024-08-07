Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, with a high near 96 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are expected across east central GA today. The biggest threat will be possible flooding due to the saturated soils left behind from Tropical Storm Debby over the past few days.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-07-01 97 79 88 7.9 0 2024-07-02 90 76 83 2.8 0 2024-07-03 92 77 84.5 4.2 0 2024-07-04 97 76 86.5 6.1 0.01 2024-07-05 94 76 85 4.5 1.43 2024-07-06 93 76 84.5 3.9 0.02 2024-07-07 90 74 82 1.4 1.75 2024-07-08 91 74 82.5 1.8 T 2024-07-09 92 75 83.5 2.7 0.29 2024-07-10 88 73 80.5 -0.3 0 2024-07-11 91 70 80.5 -0.4 0 2024-07-12 94 75 84.5 3.5 0 2024-07-13 97 76 86.5 5.5 0 2024-07-14 97 77 87 6 0 2024-07-15 96 75 85.5 4.4 T 2024-07-16 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2024-07-17 92 75 83.5 2.4 0.06 2024-07-18 92 74 83 1.8 0.09 2024-07-19 87 73 80 -1.2 0.39 2024-07-20 83 70 76.5 -4.7 1.39 2024-07-21 89 72 80.5 -0.7 0.04 2024-07-22 87 72 79.5 -1.7 0 2024-07-23 90 75 82.5 1.3 1.1 2024-07-24 88 71 79.5 -1.8 1.52 2024-07-25 87 74 80.5 -0.8 0.75 2024-07-26 91 73 82 0.8 0.39 2024-07-27 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2024-07-28 80 73 76.5 -4.7 3.47 2024-07-29 87 71 79 -2.2 0.65 2024-07-30 92 71 81.5 0.3 0.65 2024-07-31 93 73 83 1.8 0.02

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 7, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 101 in 1980 72 in 1904 Min Temperature M 72 78 in 1980 60 in 1948 Avg Temperature M 80.9 89.5 in 1980 69.0 in 1897 Precipitation M 0.13 2.66 in 2013 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 25 in 1980 4 in 1897 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.3 90.0 97.3 in 1935 79.7 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 75.2 72.1 75.2 in 2024 65.0 in 1976 Avg Temperature 83.8 81.1 85.7 in 1980 73.0 in 1884 Total Precipitation 0.04 0.93 4.94 in 2018 0.00 in 1999 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 114 112 147 in 1980 58 in 1884 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.6 73.5 77.0 in 2012 67.5 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 56.8 54.1 57.2 in 2012 48.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.2 63.8 67.1 in 2012 58.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 42.78 31.41 48.46 in 2013 17.25 in 1914 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1567 1291 1579 in 2012 806 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-08-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”