Mom still waiting on Cobb schools’ policy update after daughter denied participation in graduation

Ashlynn Rich testifies at Cobb Board of Education meeting (photo by Rebecca Gaunt)

By Rebecca Gaunt

A mom whose daughter was denied the opportunity to participate appropriately in her own high school graduation last May, said Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has not followed up with her as promised, nor has a new policy been introduced.

Ashlynn Rich, a Sprayberry High School graduate with Down syndrome, was one of the students kept in a hallway for most of her ceremony rather than seated with her peers. She and her mother, Linda Ramirez, accompanied by members of the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta, asked for changes at the June board meeting.

“I was very excited to graduate with my friends, but instead I was left in a hallway until it was my turn on stage. After, I felt mistreated and discriminated against because I was not allowed to sit with my classmates,” Rich said during public comment.

In a letter to the superintendent and board that was also made public on the DSAA Facebook page Wednesday, Ramirez wrote that Ragsdale said he would reach out to her, but she has not heard from him over the last two months. She asked that the matter be added to the Aug. 15 agenda.

Post 2 board member Becky Sayler tried to get a policy to ensure students are not excluded due to disability on the school board agenda for the meetings in June and July, but was denied both times with no reason given. She told the Courier she has not received the August agenda and does not know if it will be included. (The agenda is set by the board chair and superintendent, or with the support of four board members).

Though it is already against the law to exclude based on disability, Sayler said codifying it in policy would add an extra layer of accountability.

At the May meeting, Ragsdale said a written agreement between parents and staff on how to handle graduations based on individual student needs would be required moving forward.

The Courier has reached out to board Chair Randy Scamihorn and the district for comment. Story will be updated if a response is received.

Ramirez’s letter in full:

Dear Board Members and Superintendent Ragsdale,

As we embark on a new school year, I am writing to reiterate our request for the Board and Superintendent Ragsdale to uphold their commitment to ensuring that all students are treated equitably and with respect.

I would like to follow up on the concerns raised during the May 2024 board meeting, specifically regarding the exclusion of Ashlynn Rich and her peers from their high school graduation.This issue has not only garnered significant media attention but has also deeply disturbed many parents and members of our community.

During the May school board meeting, I was assured by both the board and Superintendent Ragsdale that the situation we discussed would prompt the creation of a new policy to prevent similar occurrences in the future. It was also stated that the Superintendent would be reaching out to me to discuss a few other items. However, as of August 5th, there has been no meeting and we have yet to see a proposed policy, and it has not even been reviewed nor approved by the board.

Understanding that the proposed policy has been requested for the agenda but has not been approved for discussion in the August meeting. A call for action that the board to approve this item for discussion at the August board meeting to ensure timely development and implementation of the necessary policy.

Given the gravity of this situation, asking you to provide an update on the steps being taken to address and resolve these concerns. It is crucial that we work together to restore trust and demonstrate our dedication to fair treatment for all students.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. We look forward to your prompt response and to seeing meaningful progress in a commitment to greater inclusion and equity for our children and in our schools.

Best regards,

Linda Ramirez

Parent of Child [with] disability

Resident of Cobb County