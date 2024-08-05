Hurricane Debby expected to cause major flooding in Southeast

The National Weather Service reported that Hurricane Debby, which made landfall near Steinhatchee Florida this morning, is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge across portions of Florida, and major flooding in the Southeastern United States. Visit the National Weather Service Hurricane Center for updates.

Immediately before landfall, the NWS put the following watches and warnings into effect:

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:



A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian

Pass including Tampa Bay

* Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's

River to South Santee River South Carolina



A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Florida coast from Englewood northward to the middle of

Longboat Key, including Charlotte Harbor



A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Florida coast from the Yankeetown to Indian Pass



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Florida coast south of Yankeetown to Boca Grande

* Florida coast from west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

* St. Augustine to South Santee River South Carolina



A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.



A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.



A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For

a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.



This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these

areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property

from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.



A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National

Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.



Interests elsewhere along the southeastern coast of the United

States should monitor the progress of this system. Additional

watches and warnings will likely be required later today.



For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.



