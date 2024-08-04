Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency for all 159 counties as Tropical Storm Debby approaches

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all 159 Georgia counties as Tropical Storm Debby approaches the state.

The governor’s office distributed the following news release:

Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia due to Tropical Storm Debby which has formed over the Gulf of Mexico. Debby is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend on Monday.

Debby is forecast to move into Georgia on Monday, with tropical storm force winds possible in South Georgia, which could lead to downed trees and power lines. There is also an increasing risk of significant flooding from rainfall in Southeast Georgia beginning Monday and continuing through at least Tuesday.

In preparation for the storm, the State Operations Center (SOC) will elevate to a full-scale activation level at 7 a.m. on August 4, 2024. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) will continue to monitor the storm and is ready to assist local emergency management agencies should the need arise.

“As our agency braces for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, we’d like to encourage all residents and visitors to pay attention to trusted news sources, weather alerts and local officials,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings.

In case of flooding, do not drive or walk through standing water or drive around barricades. Stay away from downed power lines to avoid the risk of electric shock or electrocution. If a tornado warning is issued, storm cellars or basements provide the best protection. If an underground shelter is not available, go to a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible.

For more information on how to prepare, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia