Cobb attorney arrest for alleged pandering, sexual battery

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a public information release that a 77-year-old attorney from Austell has been arrested and charged with “two counts of Pandering and one count of Sexual Battery” after an undercover operation by the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit.



The investigation began with a report that the attorney solicited sexual acts from a client. The GBI states that during the undercover operation agents found evidence to support the allegations.

An arrest was made on April 29.

According to the public information release: