High Fire Danger Expected Across North and Parts of Central Georgia Sunday

High fire danger conditions are expected Sunday afternoon into the evening across north and portions of central Georgia, where low humidity and dry fuels could increase the risk of outdoor fires spreading.
Despite some relief provided by recent rain, Georgia continues to be under drought conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for north and central Georgia for Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
Here’s what is in the statement
…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
Relative Humidities of 30 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours Sunday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be W
at 3 to 8 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Counties included in the alert
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattahoochee
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Douglas
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Gilmer
- Gordon
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jones
- Lamar
- Lumpkin
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Pickens
- Pike
- Polk
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Towns
- Troup
- Union
- Upson
- Walker
- Walton
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilkes
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
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