High Fire Danger Expected Across North and Parts of Central Georgia Sunday

High fire danger conditions are expected Sunday afternoon into the evening across north and portions of central Georgia, where low humidity and dry fuels could increase the risk of outdoor fires spreading.

Despite some relief provided by recent rain, Georgia continues to be under drought conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for north and central Georgia for Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

Here’s what is in the statement

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING

FOR NORTH AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY… Relative Humidities of 30 percent or less can be expected for 4

or more hours Sunday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be W

at 3 to 8 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether

you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme

caution.

Counties included in the alert

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Douglas

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Jackson

Jasper

Jones

Lamar

Lumpkin

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Putnam

Rockdale

South Fulton

Spalding

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Towns

Troup

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

White

Whitfield

Wilkes

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: