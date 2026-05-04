Georgia gas prices rise 23 cents over past week, adding pressure to household budgets

Georgia drivers continue to feel the strain of high fuel prices as the statewide average for regular gasoline holds at $3.85 per gallon, offering little relief amid an already expensive economic climate. With global uncertainty driving oil markets and demand rising during the spring travel season, experts say price volatility is likely to persist.

“Oil prices climbing above $100 a barrel are putting real pressure on drivers at the pump, and with global uncertainty high and the Strait of Hormuz still closed, there’s no clear relief in sight,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the weekly report. “Because the situation is changing so quickly, AAA can’t predict how high prices might go. While Georgia drivers are paying less than the national average, rising gas prices are still stretching household budgets.”

The current statewide average is 23 cents higher than last week, 15 cents higher than a month ago and 93 cents more than this time last year. Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank now costs drivers about $57.75.

Cobb County gas price average

Cobb County’s average is $3.897 this morning about four cents more than the statewide average.

National prices climb as oil markets remain volatile

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 35 cents over the past week to $4.44. Analysts attribute the increase to ongoing global tensions that continue to disrupt crude oil supply and keep prices elevated throughout the supply chain.

The seasonal uptick in travel demand is also contributing to higher prices. The U.S. is entering the peak spring and summer driving months, when increased travel typically places additional upward pressure on fuel costs.

Electric vehicle drivers are also seeing modest increases, with the national average cost at public charging stations rising by one cent to 41 cents per kilowatt hour.

Regional price differences across Georgia

Fuel prices vary across the state, with coastal and metro areas reporting the highest averages. Savannah leads at $3.91 per gallon, followed by Atlanta at $3.89 and Athens at $3.88.

Drivers in other parts of Georgia are finding slightly lower prices. Rome has an average of $3.74, while Brunswick and Valdosta report some of the lowest prices in the state at $3.72 and $3.71, respectively.

Price trends and historical comparison

As of Sunday, the national average stands at $4.44, up from $4.43 the previous day and $4.09 a week ago. A year ago, the national average was $3.17. Georgia’s average of $3.85 is also up from $3.83 the previous day and $3.62 a week ago, compared to $2.92 one year ago.

Despite current increases, prices remain below record highs set in June 2022, when the national average peaked at $5.01 and Georgia reached $4.49 per gallon.

With uncertainty continuing in global energy markets, officials advise drivers to plan ahead, compare prices and adopt fuel-saving strategies to help manage costs in the months ahead.