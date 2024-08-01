Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens receives grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following news release:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens was awarded a Project Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, for fiscal year 2025. The Project Grant helps fund single art projects like art exhibits, theater productions, a series of children’s workshops, an artist residency, or may be used for capacity-building projects, such as developing a strategic plan or providing professional development. As part of this year’s Project awards, 45 entities in 19 counties will receive more than $350,000 in funding.

“Arts funding improves quality of life, and Georgia Council for the Arts is excited to help our arts communities fund projects that help solve community challenges, bring people together, and support small businesses,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly. “Our arts communities continue to foster economic and cultural vitality, and we are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for providing this support.”

Georgia Council for the Arts received applications from nonprofit organizations, government entities, public libraries, schools, and colleges and universities. Projects may be one-time events,

such as a festival or exhibit, or a series of events, such as a roster of classes or a series of

productions.

“Support from Georgia Council for the Art’s Project Grant will allow Smith-Gilbert Gardens to exhibit the artwork of local artists from the Metro Atlanta Community,” says Education and Exhibits Manager Vanita Keswani. “Additionally, the community will be provided with visual and performing arts experiences from local resources including our partner, Kennesaw State University. Receiving Georgia Council for the Arts’ funding support for Art Blooms is pivotal in furthering our efforts for a greater City public art program.”

Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit gaarts.org for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit georgia.org for more information.



###

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152, houses more than 4,000 species of plants on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. Garden areas include the Bonsai Exhibit, the Paladino Camellia Garden, the largest crevice garden in Georgia and the American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.