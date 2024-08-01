Analysis Of Objections To The AP African American Studies Course

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

There’s been an uproar in Georgia over whether the Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) course should be taught as an AP course. We’ve heard that state Superintendent Richard Woods has some problems with it, but not a lot of details as to why. The Atlanta, DeKalb County and Cobb County school districts have all said they are offering the course in some high schools, according to WABE. So we should look at this class, right?

Everyone from members of local school boards, teachers, parents, Democrats and Republicans like Governor Brian Kemp have asked why the state is not supporting this class in high schools to be taught so that students can get college course credit. As of the writing of this column, we still don’t have answers, after nearly a week of controversy.

On July 31, 2024, Stanley Kurtz writing for The National Review chose to explain, and defend, the decision of states like Georgia to not fund the offering of these AP courses in African American Studies. “Again and again, its readings advocated neo-Marxist approaches, with no significant balancing perspectives,” he writes.

Again and again, in his essay, he talks about how the course was inspired by Marxism, noting Communism and host of Marxist authors and ideas influenced this course.

I thought I might read the AP African American Studies curriculum to see what it offers, and doesn’t offer. You can check out the course as well here as well.

My search of the entire course finds that the word Marxism is never mentioned. Neither is communism or the Soviet Union. Mao Tse-Tung’s and Josef Stalin’s names never comes up. Neither does Franz Fanon, Robin Kelley, or Cedric Robinson. There’s a picture of Fidel Castro with Joe Louis, but that’s it. The entire course doesn’t even mention the word socialism.

So what does the course involve?

The word “business” on the other hand, is mentioned 15 times. “Entrepreneur” is mentioned five times. “Republic” is mentioned six times, while “democracy is mentioned twice (Communist societies really don’t like those, by the way). Liberty is only mentioned three times (a problem for me), but the APAAS makes up for it by mentioning “freedom” 272 times.

Here’s an example of a lesson. “Urbanization increased opportunities for employment and the growth of Black businesses. Black entrepreneurs have long contributed to American society and the economy. Black-owned businesses, such as restaurants, banks, and publishing houses, were established to serve Black communities; some of these are still in operation today.”

Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin would be rolling in their graves.

But wait, there’s more.

Churches are mentioned 22 times. Religion is mentioned 20 times. Jesus is mentioned four times, while Moses is mentioned three times. Okay, so it’s about referring to Harriet Tubman as the “Black Moses,” but aren’t we trying to get a little more religion in public schools? Some kid might want to look up more about Moses, and maybe find out those 10 Commandments too.

Here’s a sample, from the APAAS. “Black religious leaders and faith communities have played substantial roles in Black civil rights and social justice advocacy by mobilizing their congregations to act on political and social issues, including issues beyond those that directly affect Black communities…The Black church has served as an institutional home for developing and debating core values within Black communities related to education, community improvement, race relations, cultural practices.”

Sounds like APAAS thinks religion is a positive thing. Didn’t Marx say religion is the opiate of the masses?

If someone were to try to and offer this course as credit for Black Marxism, it would get an “F.”

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His “X” account is JohnTures2.