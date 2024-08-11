Public hearing about Mableton Comprehensive Plan this Wednesday

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, August 14, at 6:30.

The Council will conduct a public hearing on Mableton’s 2045 Comprehensive Plan.

Prior to the meeting a work session will be held at 5:15, which will include a presentation on programs offered to Mableton residents by the YMCA.

To download the complete agenda packet for the regular meeting follow this link.

To download the work session agenda follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date: August 14, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM

Attendees:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 Public Hearing – John Funny and Allison Stewart-Harris of Grice Consulting Group Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Appointments Resolution to Appoint Greg Fuller to the Mableton Development Authority Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Consideration and Approval of Design Services Proposal, Scope of Work, and Agreement between GTS Consulting and City of Mableton for Architectural Services for Future City Hall Office Space at 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hawthorne Plaza – $14,950

Approval of July 24, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business Consideration of an Ordinance Amending the Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule and Other Purposes – First Read – City Manager Bill Tanks

Consideration and Approval of Funding to the Mableton Development Authority for Economic Development Services – City Manager Bill Tanks

Consideration and Approval of Intergovernmental Agreement between Mableton Development Authority and City of Mableton for Economic Development Services – City Manager Bill Tanks Other Business/Discussion Commissions, Authorities, and Boards – Mayor Owens

Mableton Day Anniversary – Financial Benefit to the Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund – Councilmember Herndon City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, 135 Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.