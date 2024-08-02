With scorching heat index, the Hope House Cooling Center in Cobb County will be open through August 6

With the heat index expected to reach the 105-110 degree range, Cobb County announced that the Hope House Cooling Center will be open at least between now and August 6.
The county posted the following information to its website:
Please be advised that Hope House will open its doors to the Cooling Center from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting Aug. 1, 2024, through Aug. 6, 2024, in anticipation of the elevated temperature.
Clients will receive lunch and dinner before their departure. The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.
Bus vouchers are available at the following locations :
HOPE Family Resource Center
6108 Mableton Pkwy, Suite 116
Mableton, GA 30126
Family Life Restoration Center
6105 Mableton Pkwy
Mableton, GA 30126
About the temperatures for the upcoming week
The National Weather Service sent the following news alert on the morning of August 2:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for portions of Eastern and Central GA due to hot temperatures and high humidity. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, are expected each day through Wednesday. A few storms each day could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Elevated heat index values are expected through the weekend, with Friday having the highest values (105 to 110 degrees).