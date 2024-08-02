With scorching heat index, the Hope House Cooling Center in Cobb County will be open through August 6

With the heat index expected to reach the 105-110 degree range, Cobb County announced that the Hope House Cooling Center will be open at least between now and August 6.

The county posted the following information to its website:

Please be advised that Hope House will open its doors to the Cooling Center from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting Aug. 1, 2024, through Aug. 6, 2024, in anticipation of the elevated temperature. Clients will receive lunch and dinner before their departure. The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066. Bus vouchers are available at the following locations : HOPE Family Resource Center

6108 Mableton Pkwy, Suite 116

Mableton, GA 30126 Family Life Restoration Center

6105 Mableton Pkwy

Mableton, GA 30126

About the temperatures for the upcoming week

The National Weather Service sent the following news alert on the morning of August 2: