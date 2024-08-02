August events at the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta distributed the following schedule of upcoming events:

The Battery Atlanta wraps up the warm season with an exciting array of August festivities. As summer comes to a close, The Farmers Market and Yoga by Kaiser Permanente continue on the Plaza Green with activities for the whole family. Guests are asked to grab their friends and head over to Live! at The Battery Atlanta to experience a Diva Drag Brunch and the Atlanta Wine Walk, or enjoy Jazz Brunch and Prime Rib Wednesdays at C. Ellet’s. The Coca-Cola Roxy also promises an unbeatable selection of artists, including performances by Marshmello, Ken Carson and Ice Spice.

Cobb County Public Safety Foundation 5k

​Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.

​Walk, jog, or run in Cobb County’s 3rd Annual First Responder 5k! This family-friendly event will include first responder vehicles and displays, field games with The Atlanta Braves Blooper, and a performance from the Braves Heavy Hitters. Register to participate here.

Luke Bryan at Truist Park

​Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.

​Country music fans are in for an unforgettable experience as the renowned Luke Bryan takes the stage at Truist Park. Under the starlit sky, attendees of all ages can anticipate a high-energy performance packed with Bryan’s signature hits. This can’t-miss event promises to be a standout highlight of the summer at The Battery Atlanta.

Green Day at Truist Park

​Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

​Fans are invited to rock out to an electrifying performance by Green Day at Truist Park. On Aug. 28, the legendary punk rock band will ignite the stage with featured classics like “American Idiot” and “Basket Case,” along with a selection of the band’s newer hits. Music, nostalgia and rock ‘n’ roll spirit come together at one of the city’s most iconic venues brings fans a night they’ll never forget.

Truist Community Corner

​Cam Kirk Pop-Up

​Now through Aug. 31

​Cam Kirk Studios is celebrating seven years of being a steadfast home for creators in Atlanta and beyond with this limited-time pop-up at Truist Community Corner in The Battery Atlanta. ​ The temporary photography studio will be available for a variety of booking slots along with professional tools and photography accessories for use and purchase. The Cam Kirk Studios pop-up will be available from Monday-Sunday across a variety of time slots available for booking online at camkirkstudios.com. ​

Thursday, Aug. 22 – Sunday, Aug. 25

​Stop by the Truist Community Corner located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue for family friendly pre-game festivities! Come out and support the local community and shop at our black owned small business market. Before you head into the game grab some baseball themed giveaways, enjoy our Xbox gaming lounge, and get your face painted. The Community Corner will be open on Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25 during these times.

Farmers Market by Kaiser Permanente

​Sunday, Aug. 11 and 18; 1 – 4 p.m.

​The Farmers Market, presented by Kaiser Permanente, continues this August at The Battery Atlanta. Visitors can shop from a wide variety of local vendors offering prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Guests are also invited to check out the petting zoo and bring their pup pals along to browse through treats, accessories and more at the Bark Market!

Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente

​Every Monday; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

​Kick off the week with serenity and stretch your way into relation with a free yoga class, presented by Kaiser Permanente, every Monday evening. As a highlight of The Battery Atlanta’s Wellness Series, yogis of all ages are invited to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. Guests may register here.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Celebrate & Earn at Good Game Restaurant & Bar

​Through Aug. 31

​Celebrate in style at Good Game with an exclusive Celebrate & Earn Promotion! ​ Now through Aug. 31, when guests book an event and spend $1,000 or more, they will receive a $100 gift certificate to use during your next visit. Whether planning a birthday bash, a corporate gathering or a fun get-together with friends, Good Game offers the perfect venue to make any event unforgettable. Patrons can inquire here.

Books for Bagels at Goldbergs

​Through Aug. 31

​Goldbergs Fine Foods is hosting a book drive for kids to support Reach Out & Read Georgia. ​ Throughout August, Goldbergs will collect donations of new books for infants and the Pre-K crowd. ​ Each contributor will receive a FREE bagel and cream cheese from Goldbergs. This offer may only be redeemed once per customer.

Jazz Brunch at C. Ellet’s

​Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

​Enjoy jazzy tunes over mimosas and fan-favorite bites at C. Ellet’s, including Southern Fried Chicken and Pancake Paloozas. The Jazz Duo plays every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For reservations, click here!

Divas Drag Brunch at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

​Sunday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

​The QUEENS are back to dazzle in an unforgettable show at Live! At The Battery Atlanta’s Divas Drag Brunch. This spectacular ticketed event promises a show-stopping performance, delectable brunch, specialty cocktails and so much more. To purchase tickets, click here.

Sunday Supper at Garden & Gun Club

​Sunday, Aug. 18 from 6 – 9 p.m.

​Experience a savory Sunday Supper this August at Garden & Gun Club! In celebration of Filipino faire, chef Nikko Cagalan of Kultra joins Garden & Gun Club to present a tantalizing, seasonal three-course dinner complete with wine pairings. To elevate your evening, click here for more information or to purchase tickets!

Atlanta Wine Walk at Live! At The Battery Atlanta

​Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

​Uncork and unwind at Atlanta’s favorite wine festival! On Aug. 31 from 4-7 p.m., wine enthusiasts are invited to sip, taste and enjoy selections from top wine vendors at the Atlanta Wine Walk while supporting Bert’s Big Adventure. Make new Wine Walk memories with some fun on the Plaza Green, including live music and shopping from local vendors.

Select Retailer Promotions:

Fiddler Chin Music Toasted “Changeup” Bottle Release & Tasting at ASW

​Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 – 7 p.m.

​ASW celebrates their fourth release, the Fiddler Chin Music Toasted Bourbon “Changeup!” On Aug. 10, the distillery offers a special Guided Tasting of all four Fiddler Chin Music releases, and guests will have the opportunity to enter to win an exclusive giveaway with the purchase of a bottle of the new release. To join the guided tasting, click here!

Throwdown Thursday: Luke Bryan Night

​Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

​Join PBR’s Throwdown Thursday for a Luke Bryan-themed night before he takes the stage at Truist Park! Attendees are invited to dust off their boots and head to PBR for a night of bull riding, signature cocktails and line dancing to Luke Bryan’s greatest hits. Patrons will also have the opportunity to win two tickets to Luke Bryan’s show at Truist Park just joining in on the fun! For more information, click here!

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

​Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring a lineup of fan-favorite performers throughout the month! Review venue safety guidelines and information here.

​

Marshmello

​Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

​Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Joshua Bassett

​Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

​Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. PJ Morton

​Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

​Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. 311: Unity Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Still Woozy

​ Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Eden Munoz

​ Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. Ski Mask The Slump God

​ Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8:30 p.m. Ken Carson

​ Monday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Ice Spice

​ Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Tems

​Friday, Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

​

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.