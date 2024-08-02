Rolling lane closures on I-75 in Cumberland area of Cobb County throughout weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced rolling lane closures on I-75 in the Cumberland area of Cobb County for the entire weekend.

GDOT described the scope and schedule of the closures as follows:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on Interstate 75 (I-75) in Fulton and Cobb County this weekend as a part of a project to restripe the roadway between Chattahoochee River and Canton Road. Crews will apply a high-reflective striping to improve driver visibility in wet weather conditions. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single lane closures will be installed on I-75 beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. Monday morning. The closures will “roll” as crews complete work in one location and move to the next. Roadway signs and message boards will alert drivers of the closures in advance so that alternate routes and/or extra travel time can be planned.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.