Cobb County advance voting begins this Tuesday, October 15

Advance voting in Cobb County begins on Tuesday, October 15, and lasts until November 1 on the following schedule:

DATES:

October 15 -November 1

Monday – Friday

7:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

7:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Noon- 5 p.m.

There is NO VOTING on November 2-4, 2024

On Election Day, November 5, 2024 voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am-7pm

For personalized precinct information, please visit My Voter Page

For more information on voting by mail, visit the Absentee Voting page or call 770-528-2581,

AREA LOCATION MAIN OFFICE * DROP BOX *Sunday Voting Main Office 995 Roswell Street Marietta, GA 30060 NORTH * DROP BOX *Sunday Voting North Cobb Senior Center 3900 South Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 MABLETON * DROP BOX *Sunday Voting South Cobb Community Center 620 Lions Club Dr. Mableton, GA 30126 EAST *DROP BOX *Sunday Voting East Cobb Government Service Center 4400 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068 WEST *DROP BOX *Sunday Voting Boots Ward Recreation Center 4845 Dallas Hwy Powder Springs, GA 30127 SOUTHEAST *DROP BOX Smyrna Community Center 1250 Powder Springs St. SE Smyrna, GA 30080 SOUTHWEST Collar Park Community Center 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd. Austell, GA 30168 NORTHEAST Tim D. Lee Senior Center 3332 Sandy Plains Rd. Marietta, GA 30066 NORTHWEST West Cobb Regional Library 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane Kennesaw, GA 30152 KENNESAW Ben Robertson Community Center 2753 Watts Dr. Kennesaw, GA 30144 MARIETTA Fair Oaks Recreation Center 1465 West Booth Rd Ext. Marietta, GA 30008 POWDER SPRINGS Ron Anderson Recreation Center 3820 Macedonia Rd Powder Springs, GA 30127

The announcement on the Cobb elections web page also includes the following details:

Advance voting flyer: View/Print Advance Voting Map & Wait Times You can find a map of the Advance Voting Locations and Wait Times for the November General by clicking HERE General Information

Advance Voting generally begins 21 days prior to Election Day, or as soon as possible for runoffs

To vote in person you must show one of 6 types of Photo ID

Ballots cannot be removed from the voting room

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board: