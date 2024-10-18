Cobb superintendent announces six more ‘lewd’ books pulled from circulation

By Rebecca Gaunt

Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the removal of six more “sexually explicit” books from schools in the district at Thursday’s work session, bringing the total to 32.

The titles of all 32 books are available on the district website, Ragsdale announced.

“Why? Because we want you to seek out the books yourself, whether online, at your local bookstore, or at your public library, and decide if it’s something you want your child to read at home,” he said.

The removed titles are:

“The Summer of Owen Todd” by Tony Abbott

“More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera

“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson

“We Know it Was You” by Maggie Thrash

“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

“City of Saints and Thieves” by Natalie C. Anderson

In his speech leading up to the announcement of the titles, Ragsdale had strong words for those who have opposed previous removals.

“I know that it is election season, and during such times the truth is often considered an acceptable casualty if it gets more votes,” he said.

He referred to “a number of individuals who are saying things that are not only untruthful, but they know they are untruthful.”

Ragsdale said it is not a book ban, but a focused removal on sexually explicit material and graphic language.

“You are entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts,” he said.

During his remarks he also referenced an unnamed “Cobb politician” who said the district is targeting LGBTQ books.

“People who say that are lying to you,” Ragsdale said.

The debate over books began a little more than a year ago when the district removed two titles, “Flamer” and “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl,” after a complaint from Libs Of Tik Tok.

The division in the community over the issue is also apparent on the board dais. While the Republican board members have consistently backed the superintendent’s decisions, the Democratic board members have requested more transparency in the process of how books are vetted and a formalized process for removal and appeal, such as the one used in Marietta City Schools.

“There is not a board member that is in favor of pornography in schools,” said an exasperated Leroy Tre’ Hutchins at a recent candidate forum.

View Ragsdale’s remarks in full on the district website: Watch Meetings Online (cobbk12.org)