Southern Museum in Kennesaw to transform into a winter wonderland December 14

Are you looking for a holiday event where craft and artistry is on display, where you are surrounded by model trains, and where a choir presents holiday favorites?
The City of Kennesaw issued the following news release about a special holiday event at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History
On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will transform into a winter wonderland with festive activities for all ages—all included with regular museum admission.
The Museum’s holiday event will feature an impressive collection of antique toys for visitors to explore throughout the day. The Atlanta Woodworkers Guild will showcase hand-lathed wooden toys, while 2nd Chance Toys will display vintage dolls and other cherished collectibles. The Atlanta Miniature Society will present intricate dioramas.
A special 30-minute performance of holiday classics by the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s bell choir will take place at 11 a.m. Santa Claus will be available for photos and holiday wishes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Throughout the event, children and families can enjoy additional holiday-themed fun, including a holiday train layout, demonstrations of traditional dollmaking and a fascinating display of model trains from around the world. There will also be a holiday craft station where children can create their own festive keepsakes to take home.
All these exciting activities are included with regular Museum admission. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in holiday magic while learning about history and engaging in hands-on fun.
For more information on this event and other museum activities, please visit the Southern Museum’s website at https://southernmuseum.org.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|33,001
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|11.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|64.0%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|20.5%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|55.7%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|2,071
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|14.9%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|68.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$225,500
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$1,600
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$434
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,470
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|12,799
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|2.57
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|82.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|21.8%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|97.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|95.8%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|44.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|5.9%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|67.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|31.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$73,977
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$37,608
|Persons in poverty, percent
|13.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192
