Southern Museum in Kennesaw to transform into a winter wonderland December 14

Are you looking for a holiday event where craft and artistry is on display, where you are surrounded by model trains, and where a choir presents holiday favorites?

The City of Kennesaw issued the following news release about a special holiday event at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History

On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will transform into a winter wonderland with festive activities for all ages—all included with regular museum admission. The Museum’s holiday event will feature an impressive collection of antique toys for visitors to explore throughout the day. The Atlanta Woodworkers Guild will showcase hand-lathed wooden toys, while 2nd Chance Toys will display vintage dolls and other cherished collectibles. The Atlanta Miniature Society will present intricate dioramas. A special 30-minute performance of holiday classics by the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta’s bell choir will take place at 11 a.m. Santa Claus will be available for photos and holiday wishes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Throughout the event, children and families can enjoy additional holiday-themed fun, including a holiday train layout, demonstrations of traditional dollmaking and a fascinating display of model trains from around the world. There will also be a holiday craft station where children can create their own festive keepsakes to take home. All these exciting activities are included with regular Museum admission. Admission prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in holiday magic while learning about history and engaging in hands-on fun. For more information on this event and other museum activities, please visit the Southern Museum’s website at https://southernmuseum.org.

