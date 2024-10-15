Fall Book Sale by Friends of Smyrna Library coming this weekend

The Friends of Smyrna Library submitted the following news release:

The Friends of Smyrna Library will hold its Fall Book Sale this weekend on Saturday, October 19 from 10 am to 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 2,500 nearly new and gently used hardbacks and paperbacks for adults, teens, and children will be priced from $1 to $5. The sale will feature a large selection of fiction and nonfiction titles. Also featured are a collection unique antique books from the 1890s. Cash, Checks, Venmo, and PayPal will be accepted for payment.

50 volunteer opportunities are available to support the book sale from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20. Volunteer duties include setting up the sale area, assisting shoppers during sale hours, and closing the event. Interested adults and students (6th grade and up) can sign up for shifts at FOSLga.org

The Fall Book Sale and the associated volunteer activities will be held in the Smyrna Public Library which is located at 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080.

Donations of gently used Fiction/Nonfiction Books, Children’s Books, Puzzles, Movie DVDs, Music CDs, and Magazines are accepted at the library’s Circulation Desk during business hours. Thank you for your donations.

The Friends of Smyrna Library is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Library through fundraising, underwriting grants & purchases, program sponsorship, and volunteer recruitment. To learn more about the Friends of Smyrna Library, visit FOSLga.org and Become a Friend Today!