Acclaimed Artist, Marsha Hamby Savage, Featured at the Smyrna Public Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library submitted the following news release:

Acclaimed local artist, Marsha Hamby Savage, was the featured speaker at the Smyrna Public Library First Sunday Lecture on October 6. Based in Smyrna, Ms Savage is a seasoned artist with over 50 years of experience, known for her vibrant landscape paintings in pastel, oil, and acrylic. Her deep connection to nature is reflected in her works, which often capture the serene beauty of creeks, rocks, and cascading water. Living in the Southeastern U.S., she frequently paints en plein air, drawing inspiration from both local and western landscapes. Savage’s art has been widely recognized, with numerous awards and commissions, including prominent installations at the Georgia State Capitol and various hospitals.

Ms. Savage is also the featured artist in the Smyrna Public Library Art Gallery through the end of October. Her exhibit entitled, It’s the Journey!, showcases some of her favorite artworks and painting techniques. The Art Gallery is located on the 2nd floor of the Smyrna Public Library.

The Smyrna Public Library First Sunday Lecture Series and Art Gallery exhibits are organized by the Friends of Smyrna Library.

Artist Statement:

I have created art for over 50 years being inspired by and painting mostly landscapes! My love of nature comes naturally because of the era I grew up in. Mom always said “don’t come back inside until I call you for dinner!” That meant go several houses downand play in a creek, or create forts, climb trees, etc. So I paint trees, and rocks and water, just to name a few things that always inspire me!

Play and experimenting with still life, flowers, figures, animals, and some abstract work is key too. An artist is on a journey that never ends, a journey to learn more. That means I have loads of studies and half-finished artwork to return to for trying new ideas.

I participate in several regional plein air events each year. Artists depend on friendships of our fellow travelers in this artistic journey for understanding and discussions about being an artist. That is as much why I attend these events as for the painting part of it.

I have been represented by many galleries, and feel lucky to currently have three great galleries in Georgia. Invitational shows, art competitions, personal solo and group shows have always been part of my journey. I am honored to have won awards in some, gaining Signature Status and a few Master Status designations. I say those things for you to know I work hard to keep learning by putting my pieces out there for input. With these experiences I have knowledge to share when giving talks, demos for art organizations, and teaching private students and workshops.

https://www.marshasavage.com

The Friends of Smyrna Library is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Library through fundraising, underwriting grants & purchases, program sponsorship, and volunteer recruitment. To learn more about the Friends of Smyrna Library, visit FOSLga.org and Become a Friend Today!