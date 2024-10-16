Gary Chaffee: the candidate in his own words

[The Cobb County Courier has extended an invitation to all candidates running for offices representing all or part of Cobb County. If you are a candidate and would like to submit an article about yourself, visit this link for the details]

My name is Gary Chaffee and I am running for State House Representative for District 35. I came out of retirement to represent Cobb County because I feel like our country is in a downward spiral, turning away from God and away from our Constitution, the two things that have guided this nation for almost 250 years.

I feel like the greatest threat to our county is out of control inflation and tax increases that are

swallowing up our pay checks. I will be very hesitant to support any bill that would increase taxes and I will look for areas of wasteful spending and make cuts where possible for both our families and small businesses that are struggling under the heavy tax burden. I will address lowering taxes on truckers coming thru the I 75 and I 575 corridors in order to decrease the cost of our goods and services.

I believe election integrity is also one of the most important topics of this campaign. I am in favor of getting rid of Dominion voting machines and drop boxes and going back to same day voting on paper ballots with valid proof of citizenship.

We have to do a better job of vetting people coming into our county. No one should be here illegally. We need to insist that our sheriff and police departments abide by HB1105, that documents illegal aliens in GA and penalizes sanctuary cities. My opponent voted against this bill. I am strongly in support of this bill.

I will always stand in favor of the 2nd Amendment and will vote against any bill that would take away our 2nd Amendment rights. My opponent voted not to allow financial banking services to firearms and ammunition companies. See HB1018.

These are the questions I will ask before I vote on any bill. Is it moral? Is it constitutional? Do we need it? Can we afford it? I am a Conservative and I look to bring back Common Sense to our Government.