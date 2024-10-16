Frost advisory issued for Cobb and other GA counties on Thursday October 17

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region for tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, 2024.

What is in the alert?

The statement gives the following details:

..FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY… * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

What counties are included?

The following counties are included in the alert:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Dade, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Troup, Walker, Walton, Whitfield

Including the cities of:

Athens, Atlanta, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Crawford, Cumming, Dalton, Dallas, Dahlonega, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Ellijay, Fort Oglethorpe, Franklin, Gainesville, Griffin, Homer, Jasper, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Madison, Manchester, Marietta, Monroe, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Trenton, Watkinsville, West Point, Winder, Woodstock, Zebulon

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”