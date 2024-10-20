Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 11 to October 17

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 3315 S COBB DR SE STE 2A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24471C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8371
- 2680 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5547
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW
- 2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6587
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
KENNESAW BILLIARDS
- 3600 CHEROKEE ST STE 107 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3036
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002523
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #690
- 2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23409C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8521
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
T BAAR
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 6506 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003440
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004314
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS #302140 / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2651 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20652
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
SUBWAY
- 1871 COBB PKWY S STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12609
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
SPORTS GRILL THE
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27358
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
BURGER KING #13721
- 2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000856
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
OKINAWA RESTAURANT
- 3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 5 & 6 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000159
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
ARBY’S #7207
- 2434 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4499
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #30
- 2150 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-122
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
BILLARES Y TAQUERIA GUERRERO
- 350 PAT MELL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4969
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002867
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
ANCHOR BAR
- 2708 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4982
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004256
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
NORTHWEST CLASSICAL ACADEMY
- 3010 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-2502
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004866
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
ATLANTIC BUFFET
- 270 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005762
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
SPICE CORNER
- 3140 COBB PKWY NW STE 10 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1047
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005822
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
!!MIS RECUERDOS PALETERIA Y ANTOJITOS
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 148 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006741
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
!!PALMERS EATERY
- 2710 JEFFERSON ST STE 200 AUSTELL, GA 30168-4050
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006743
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024
STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-373
- 2201 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7629
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16107
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11788
- 2495 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6132
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19845
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
REID’S DELI
- 1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002003
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
POPEYES CHICKEN
- 159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17397C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
ARBY’S #1735
- 3250 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2969
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 3333 S COBB DR STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002843
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
GOLDEN TROPICS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT
- 1038 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 2306 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003197
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
PIZZA HUT #4794
- 1386 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004832
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
GAINES PARK SENIOR LIVING
- 1740 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004914
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
101 BAGEL CAFE
- 4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004921
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
MARIETTA DONUTS II
- 2953 COBB PKWY STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2618
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006383
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #10555
- 4069 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18104
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – POOL KITCHEN
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5613
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
ARBOR TERRACE OF BURNT HICKORY
- 920 BURNT HICKORY RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002497
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #1
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2738
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #2
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15256
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
MCDONALD’S #6824
- 778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001834
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
WINGS PUB
- 1368 ATLANTA RD SE STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3937
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003399
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
ALOFT ATLANTA AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA – FOOD
- 950 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003940
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004001
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS #355732
- 4100 MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1202
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004217
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
!!MCDONALDS
- 840 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006772
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024
