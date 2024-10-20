Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 11 to October 17

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

3315 S COBB DR SE STE 2A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24471C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8371

2680 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5547

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW

2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6587

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

KENNESAW BILLIARDS

3600 CHEROKEE ST STE 107 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3036

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

9 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002523

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #690

2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23409C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8521

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

T BAAR

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 6506 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003440

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004314

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #302140 / BASKIN ROBBINS

2651 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20652

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

SUBWAY

1871 COBB PKWY S STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12609

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

SPORTS GRILL THE

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 806 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1159

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27358

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

BURGER KING #13721

2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000856

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

OKINAWA RESTAURANT

3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 5 & 6 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000159

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

ARBY’S #7207

2434 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4499

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #30

2150 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-122

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

BILLARES Y TAQUERIA GUERRERO

350 PAT MELL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4969

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002867

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

ANCHOR BAR

2708 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4982

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004256

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

NORTHWEST CLASSICAL ACADEMY

3010 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-2502

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004866

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

ATLANTIC BUFFET

270 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005762

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

SPICE CORNER

3140 COBB PKWY NW STE 10 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1047

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005822

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

!!MIS RECUERDOS PALETERIA Y ANTOJITOS

4968 AUSTELL RD STE 148 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006741

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

!!PALMERS EATERY

2710 JEFFERSON ST STE 200 AUSTELL, GA 30168-4050

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006743

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2024

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-373

2201 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7629

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16107

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11788

2495 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6132

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19845

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

REID’S DELI

1338 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002003

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

POPEYES CHICKEN

159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17397C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

ARBY’S #1735

3250 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2969

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

DOMINO’S PIZZA

3333 S COBB DR STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002843

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

GOLDEN TROPICS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

1038 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 2306 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003197

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003268

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

PIZZA HUT #4794

1386 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004832

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

GAINES PARK SENIOR LIVING

1740 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004914

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

101 BAGEL CAFE

4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004921

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

MARIETTA DONUTS II

2953 COBB PKWY STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2618

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006383

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-15-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #10555

4069 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18104

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – POOL KITCHEN

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5613

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

ARBOR TERRACE OF BURNT HICKORY

920 BURNT HICKORY RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002497

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #1

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2738

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #2

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15256

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

MCDONALD’S #6824

778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001834

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

WINGS PUB

1368 ATLANTA RD SE STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3937

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003399

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

ALOFT ATLANTA AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA – FOOD

950 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003940

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004001

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #355732

4100 MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1202

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2024

!!MCDONALDS