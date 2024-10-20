Center for Family Resources announces its 2025 Gala: “A Night in Rio”

The Center for Family Resources distributed the following press release announcing its annual Gala for 2025:

MARIETTA, GA: From the blue waters of the Copacabana to the vivid colors of the Selarón Steps, The Center for Family Resources (CFR) is excited to announce its annual Gala, “A Night in Rio” on May 10th, 2025, at the exquisite Cobb Galleria Centre. This event is more than just an elegant evening out, it is the night community comes together to “step up” to prevent homelessness for children and families in Cobb County.

The 2025 gala is co-chaired by Croy Engineering’s Chief Operating Officer Eddie Wade and Vice President Sasha Ugi. Their combined expertise and dedication will provide attendees with a colorful Rio experience, while emphasizing The CFR’s essential services and its overarching goal to keep children housed one family at a time.

“We are honored to support and assist an organization that is making a difference in the lives of children and families in Cobb County,” said the co-chairs. “The work that The CFR does in the community is an invaluable asset to us all. From working with clients to find housing to helping food insecure families at The Family Cupboard choice pantry, The CFR is changing the trajectory of lives. We, as the Gala co-chairs, are committed to making “A Night in Rio” a resounding success and to furthering the organization’s mission of creating lasting positive change in the lives of families in our community.”

Attendees can expect a sophisticated cultural experience while stepping into the beauty of one of the world’s most picturesque cities—Rio de Janeiro. Each detail of the evening aims to immerse guests in the rich history and natural beauty of the city while shedding light on the impact their contributions have on our community.

Proceeds from the gala will directly fund The CFR’s vital programs, supporting local families in need. These initiatives include but are not limited to emergency financial assistance, The Family Cupboard choice pantry, housing solutions and employment resources.

“We’re incredibly honored to have the support of Eddie and Sasha, two incredible community leaders, as our chairs this year,” said Melanie Kagan, Chief Executive Officer for The CFR. “With their dedication and the enchanting theme of Rio, we’re confident we will exceed our goals this year.”

Those interested in becoming corporate sponsors are encouraged to reach out to christalmcnair@thecfr.org. Supporters unable to attend the gala can still make an impact through donations of any size. There will also be opportunities to bid in an online silent auction, featuring unique items and experiences.

About The Center for Family Resources

For more than 60 years, The Center for Family Resources (CFR) has been a safe haven for families in crisis. Through a comprehensive approach, The CFR offers a range of programs and services that empower families to achieve stable and sustainable lives. Rooted in community collaboration and driven by a relentless commitment to service, The CFR is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together for the greater good. For more information visit TheCFR.org.