Lane closures from Sunday p.m. to Monday a.m. on I-285 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced there will be lane closures on I-285 Sunday night between Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County and Long Island Road in Fulton County.

GDOT describes the schedule and scope of the work as follows:

This project will include maintenance activities on six miles of I-285 to improve the viability of the roadway materials and provide a smoother ride and enhanced lane striping for drivers. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one alternating lane will be closed on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Paces Ferry Road and Long Island Road beginning 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 20 until 6 a.m. on Monday. This $30 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2025.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.