Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 4 to October 10

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 13, 2024

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8215

  • 31 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30068-4666
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4447
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE

  • 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24534C
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

LA STRADA RESTAURANT

  • 2930 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5652
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10870C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5081
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

  • 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

GOLDEN KRUST

  • 180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003142
  • Last Inspection Score: 73
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

EL TACO VELOZ

  • 2431 SOUTH COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003337
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #358013

  • 4395 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004215
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

  • 4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004314
  • Last Inspection Score: 64
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

PEACHTREE CREEK MEMORY CARE

  • 4375 BEECH HAVEN TRL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1301
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004933
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

MEDITERRANEAN EXPRESS

  • 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7613
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005502
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

TACOS EL REY

  • 5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005635
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW

  • 613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005637
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

KALE ME CRAZY

  • 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005646
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

TEA TIME

  • 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006178
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

!!BOWL LAB

  • 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006778
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE

  • 320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001880
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

PARC AT PIEDMONT – FOOD

  • 999 HOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2220
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002063
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20

  • 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23100C
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

GABRIEL’S DESSERTS

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25264
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

BURGER KING #8054

  • 4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000862
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

  • 851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3063
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

  • 500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7604
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

CAFE 200

  • 200 GALLERIA PKWY STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5577
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

O’CHARLEY’S #330

  • 4130 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1841
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-6139
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

IHOP #4483

  • 1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8292
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1468C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-82
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0262

  • 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3203
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003467
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

LA MICHOACANA HELADOS 2

  • 5055 AUSTELL RD STE 157 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004040
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

COMFORT SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD

  • 3366 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3088
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004159
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

AMERICAN DELI

  • 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2194 MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004302
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

AMEEN FISH & WING

  • 818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004752
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

MARIETTA MELT YARD

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4666
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005487
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA

  • 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005535
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

WINGSTOP

  • 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006112
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

!!VAMPIRE PENGUIN

  • 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006667
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

NCG CINEMAS ACWORTH

  • 4421 CINEMA DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5771
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23172
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PRAISE ACADEMY (SCHOOL)

  • 4052 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3929
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001118
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU – PANDA EXPRESS

  • 1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002989
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU CAFE – MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

  • 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003014
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

  • 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
  • Last Inspection Score: 63
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

FUGU EXPRESS

  • 2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003584
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

MICHELADAS TAQUERIA

  • 803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003651
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PHO DAKAO KENNESAW

  • 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003727
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

JIMMY JOHN’S

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 223 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004119
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PAT’S KITCHEN

  • 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004225
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN

  • 3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004253
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

  • 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004778
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

DOMINO’S PIZZA

  • 1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004928
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

HEROES NUTRITION – BASE

  • 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005430
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI

  • 560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005493
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU – CINNABON

  • 480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005560
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

HEROES NUTRITION

  • 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005577
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU CAFE – JAMBA

  • 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005659
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

EGGS UP GRILL

  • 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005775
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

GW GYRO & WINGS

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1328 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006265
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

HEALTHY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002198
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

CHINA GREAT WALL

  • 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 302 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7836
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001776
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #5

  • 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 154 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001362
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT

  • 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001295
  • Last Inspection Score: 78
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

SUBWAY #40898

  • 3826 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4022
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002753
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

WENDY’S #146

  • 1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001649
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA

  • 2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-9884
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

SMOOTHIE KING #1456

  • 280 COBB PKWY S STE C MARIETTA, GA 30060-6501
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003518
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

PLANET SMOOTHIE

  • 1050 E PIEDMONT RD BLDG 200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003761
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

  • 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

!!AMERICAN CHILI

  • 678 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006339
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA

  • 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006641
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

MCDONALDS

  • 2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006753
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

!!CHEZ MBAPPE

  • 3200 HOPELAND DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006762
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

JUICE ME TOO

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 721 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1158
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001507
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #181

  • 931 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1943
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24292C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15683
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1152

  • 429 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4959
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-54
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2546
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

  • 751 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3001
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004214
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

  • 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006149
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

!!MCDONALDS

  • 1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006773
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

