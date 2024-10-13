Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 4 to October 10

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8215
- 31 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30068-4666
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4447
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE
- 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24534C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
LA STRADA RESTAURANT
- 2930 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5652
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10870C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5081
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
GOLDEN KRUST
- 180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003142
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
EL TACO VELOZ
- 2431 SOUTH COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003337
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS #358013
- 4395 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004215
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004314
- Last Inspection Score: 64
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
PEACHTREE CREEK MEMORY CARE
- 4375 BEECH HAVEN TRL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1301
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004933
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
MEDITERRANEAN EXPRESS
- 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005502
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
TACOS EL REY
- 5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005635
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW
- 613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005637
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
KALE ME CRAZY
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005646
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
TEA TIME
- 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006178
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
!!BOWL LAB
- 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006778
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024
WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE
- 320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001880
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
PARC AT PIEDMONT – FOOD
- 999 HOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002063
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20
- 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23100C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
GABRIEL’S DESSERTS
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25264
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
BURGER KING #8054
- 4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000862
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294
- 851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3063
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7604
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
CAFE 200
- 200 GALLERIA PKWY STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5577
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
O’CHARLEY’S #330
- 4130 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6139
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
IHOP #4483
- 1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8292
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1468C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-82
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0262
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003467
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
LA MICHOACANA HELADOS 2
- 5055 AUSTELL RD STE 157 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004040
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
COMFORT SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD
- 3366 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3088
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004159
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2194 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004302
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
AMEEN FISH & WING
- 818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004752
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
MARIETTA MELT YARD
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4666
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005487
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005535
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
WINGSTOP
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006112
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
!!VAMPIRE PENGUIN
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006667
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024
NCG CINEMAS ACWORTH
- 4421 CINEMA DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5771
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23172
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
PRAISE ACADEMY (SCHOOL)
- 4052 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3929
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001118
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
KSU – PANDA EXPRESS
- 1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002989
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
KSU CAFE – MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003014
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
- Last Inspection Score: 63
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
FUGU EXPRESS
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003584
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
MICHELADAS TAQUERIA
- 803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003651
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
PHO DAKAO KENNESAW
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003727
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 223 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004119
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
PAT’S KITCHEN
- 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004225
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN
- 3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004253
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004778
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004928
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
HEROES NUTRITION – BASE
- 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005430
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI
- 560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005493
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
KSU – CINNABON
- 480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005560
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
HEROES NUTRITION
- 4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005577
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
KSU CAFE – JAMBA
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005659
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
EGGS UP GRILL
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005775
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
GW GYRO & WINGS
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1328 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006265
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024
HEALTHY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002198
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
CHINA GREAT WALL
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 302 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7836
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001776
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #5
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 154 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001362
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001295
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
SUBWAY #40898
- 3826 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4022
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002753
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
WENDY’S #146
- 1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001649
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA
- 2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9884
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
SMOOTHIE KING #1456
- 280 COBB PKWY S STE C MARIETTA, GA 30060-6501
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003518
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
PLANET SMOOTHIE
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD BLDG 200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003761
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD
- 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
!!AMERICAN CHILI
- 678 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006339
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006641
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
MCDONALDS
- 2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006753
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
!!CHEZ MBAPPE
- 3200 HOPELAND DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006762
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024
JUICE ME TOO
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 721 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001507
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #181
- 931 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1943
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24292C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15683
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1152
- 429 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4959
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-54
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2546
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 751 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3001
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004214
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006149
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
!!MCDONALDS
- 1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006773
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024
