Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 4 to October 10

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8215

31 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30068-4666

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4447

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE

4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24534C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

LA STRADA RESTAURANT

2930 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5652

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10870C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5081

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002870

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

GOLDEN KRUST

180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003142

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

EL TACO VELOZ

2431 SOUTH COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003337

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS #358013

4395 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004215

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

4937 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004314

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

PEACHTREE CREEK MEMORY CARE

4375 BEECH HAVEN TRL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1301

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004933

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

MEDITERRANEAN EXPRESS

3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005502

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

TACOS EL REY

5029 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2802

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005635

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

ROSELANE HEALTH CENTER BY HARBORVIEW

613 ROSELANE ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-6940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005637

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

KALE ME CRAZY

3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005646

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

TEA TIME

3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006178

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

!!BOWL LAB

3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006778

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2024

WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE

320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001880

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

PARC AT PIEDMONT – FOOD

999 HOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002063

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20

4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23100C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

GABRIEL’S DESSERTS

800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25264

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

BURGER KING #8054

4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000862

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3063

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7604

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

CAFE 200

200 GALLERIA PKWY STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5577

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

O’CHARLEY’S #330

4130 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1841

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6139

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

IHOP #4483

1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8292

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

BIRNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

775 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1468C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-82

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0262

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 410 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003467

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

LA MICHOACANA HELADOS 2

5055 AUSTELL RD STE 157 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004040

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

COMFORT SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD

3366 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3088

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004159

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

AMERICAN DELI

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2194 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004302

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

AMEEN FISH & WING

818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004752

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

MARIETTA MELT YARD

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4666

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005487

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005535

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

WINGSTOP

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006112

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

!!VAMPIRE PENGUIN

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006667

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2024

NCG CINEMAS ACWORTH

4421 CINEMA DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5771

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23172

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PRAISE ACADEMY (SCHOOL)

4052 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3929

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001118

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU – PANDA EXPRESS

1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002989

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU CAFE – MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003268

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

FUGU EXPRESS

2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003584

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

MICHELADAS TAQUERIA

803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003651

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PHO DAKAO KENNESAW

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003727

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

JIMMY JOHN’S

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 223 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004119

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PAT’S KITCHEN

803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004225

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN

3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004253

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004778

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

DOMINO’S PIZZA

1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004928

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

HEROES NUTRITION – BASE

4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005430

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI

560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005493

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU – CINNABON

480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005560

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

HEROES NUTRITION

4514 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005577

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

KSU CAFE – JAMBA

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005659

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

EGGS UP GRILL

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005775

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

GW GYRO & WINGS

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1328 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006265

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2024

HEALTHY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002198

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

CHINA GREAT WALL

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 302 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7836

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001776

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #5

1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 154 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001362

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001295

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

SUBWAY #40898

3826 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4022

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002753

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

WENDY’S #146

1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001649

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA

2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9884

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

SMOOTHIE KING #1456

280 COBB PKWY S STE C MARIETTA, GA 30060-6501

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003518

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

PLANET SMOOTHIE

1050 E PIEDMONT RD BLDG 200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003761

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005639

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

!!AMERICAN CHILI

678 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3630

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006339

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006641

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

MCDONALDS

2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006753

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

!!CHEZ MBAPPE

3200 HOPELAND DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006762

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2024

JUICE ME TOO

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 721 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001507

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #181

931 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1943

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24292C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15683

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1152

429 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4959

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-54

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2546

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

751 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3001

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004214

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006149

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2024

!!MCDONALDS