One Book, One City in Powder Springs features author of “Olivetti”

It isn’t often that an author’s work is reviewed by renowned actor and director Tom Hanks in the New York Review of Books, but the featured author in a Powder Springs event received that honor.
The Powder Springs community will host its “One Book, One City: Tween Challenge 2024” author talk during the city’s Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 19, at 1:30 pm at the Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheatre, 4485 Pineview Drive in downtown Powder Springs.
This event, part of a citywide literary initiative that began in 2021, encourages the community to read the same book and discuss its themes. The 2024 book selection for tweens is Olivetti by Allie Millington, who will read from her book, answer questions, and sign copies.
The novel has received praise, including from actor Tom Hanks, who highlighted its emotional depth.
“Millington’s writing does us a great favor. Her Olivetti is neither an automaton nor a pushover – there is a painful and problematic crisis in the house he has called home and his voice drives the action with compassion,” Hanks said in the New York Times Book Review.
“Ernest speaks with a confusion and simmering panic recognizable to anyone who was once 12, loved their mother deeply and feared for her life…The Brindles will go on confronting ‘Everything,’ with hope, gusto and all the unity they can muster. They will set the family table for seven, with a place for Olivetti; put paper in his carriage, and wait.”
Earlier in the week, a youth book discussion for children 8 and older will be held on October 15 at the Powder Springs Library. Olivetti tells the story of a typewriter abandoned by the Brindle family, who hopes to reunite with them through their 12-year-old son, Ernest.
For more information on the event, contact the Powder Springs Library or the Book Worm Bookstore.
About Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.
The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.
Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|18,950
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|16,907
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|12.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|16,887
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|13,940
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.2%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|24.2%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.7%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|30.2%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|52.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.6%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|5.3%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|19.1%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|26.8%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|1,289
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|12.8%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|78.9%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$241,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$1,525
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$493
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,673
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|6,082
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.74
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|88.7%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|19.0%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.7%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|95.9%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|40.1%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|7.5%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|10.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|69.5%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|64.8%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|29,526
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|39,184
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|7,540
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|181,543
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$12,102
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|37.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$88,311
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$39,078
|Persons in poverty, percent
|7.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|300
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|134
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|170
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|247
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,288.5
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,944.7
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|7.38
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|7.17
|FIPS Code
|1362524
Be the first to comment on "One Book, One City in Powder Springs features author of “Olivetti”"