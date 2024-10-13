One Book, One City in Powder Springs features author of “Olivetti”

It isn’t often that an author’s work is reviewed by renowned actor and director Tom Hanks in the New York Review of Books, but the featured author in a Powder Springs event received that honor.

The Powder Springs community will host its “One Book, One City: Tween Challenge 2024” author talk during the city’s Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 19, at 1:30 pm at the Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheatre, 4485 Pineview Drive in downtown Powder Springs.

This event, part of a citywide literary initiative that began in 2021, encourages the community to read the same book and discuss its themes. The 2024 book selection for tweens is Olivetti by Allie Millington, who will read from her book, answer questions, and sign copies.

The novel has received praise, including from actor Tom Hanks, who highlighted its emotional depth.

“Millington’s writing does us a great favor. Her Olivetti is neither an automaton nor a pushover – there is a painful and problematic crisis in the house he has called home and his voice drives the action with compassion,” Hanks said in the New York Times Book Review.

“Ernest speaks with a confusion and simmering panic recognizable to anyone who was once 12, loved their mother deeply and feared for her life…The Brindles will go on confronting ‘Everything,’ with hope, gusto and all the unity they can muster. They will set the family table for seven, with a place for Olivetti; put paper in his carriage, and wait.”

Earlier in the week, a youth book discussion for children 8 and older will be held on October 15 at the Powder Springs Library. Olivetti tells the story of a typewriter abandoned by the Brindle family, who hopes to reunite with them through their 12-year-old son, Ernest.

For more information on the event, contact the Powder Springs Library or the Book Worm Bookstore.

