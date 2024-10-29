New tasers for Kennesaw Police Department on council agenda

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Kennesaw City Council is expected to approve a contract to update the police department’s taser inventory at the Nov. 4 meeting.

The five-year contract with Axon Enterprises, Inc. is for a total of $354,840. It includes 87 Axon Taser 10s , additional equipment such as holsters and battery packs, and training.

The purchase was already approved as part of the 2025 city budget, but must come before the City Council because of the multiyear contract.

“This is the only price. This is the only option we have in regards to that type of weapon,” Police Chief Bill Westenberger said in response to council member Pat Ferris’ questions about the deal.

Axon, formerly TASER International, acquired its competition in 2003, cornering the market.

Also on the agenda:

Two alcohol license requests will be considered, but only one is recommended for approval. The Hi & Hello Mart on N. Main Street received the go-ahead from city staff. Churras Brazilian Steakhouse, however, is appealing its denial, which will be discussed in full next week. According to Mayor Derek Easterling, the city has new information to present. The License Review Board previously denied the appeal on the grounds that Churras was convicted for allowing alcohol in its unlicensed establishment in March. That conviction was not reported as required on the alcohol application.

The developer of Cantrell Crossing proposed the dedication of Hedgeway Circle, a street within the development, to the city. Public Works Director Ricky Steward advised denial of the request.

“I don’t think it really benefits the city to own the street,” he said.

Bill McNair also advised the council on the street closures recommended for A Day With Santa on Dec. 7, with some updates from the initial information he provided.

Updated recommended closings:

Main Street will be closed from Park Drive to Watts Drive 1:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for the parade (access entrance from Watts Drive).

Cherokee Street will be closed from Big Shanty Drive to Main Street from 1:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (access entrance from Watts Drive).

The following roads will be closed at Main Street 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Park Drive, Lewis Street, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, J.O. Stephenson Avenue NW, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Cherokee Street NW, Watts Drive.

Main Street will be closed from Summers Street to J.O. Stephenson Avenue 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Watts Drive will be closed from Dallas Street to Main Street 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Little General Cloggers will be closed from Watts to J.O. Stephenson 10 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The city parking lot at Tunnel Plaza will be closed 8 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.