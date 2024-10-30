Medicare Changes Expo coming to Cobb’s Switzer Library

Do you have questions or concerns about changes to your Medicare benefits?

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County will hold a Medicare Changes Expo and Update event.on November 13 at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St. in Marietta.

According to the publicity materials for the event:

This session will help educate seniors on the upcoming disruptions to their Medicare plans that will affect their budgets. Seniors need this information in order to choose wisely as they make their Medicare selections this fall. This Medicare Changes Expo and Briefing will offer guidance and providers will be in attendance who can answer individual questions and give personalized suggestions. The event will be held on on Wednesday, November 13 from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Switzer Library. The event is FREE but registration is required and a seat may be secured at https://www.seniorsofcobb.org/meetings-events

The flyer, attached at the bottom of the article, has the following further information: