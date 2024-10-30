Incorrect voting location distributed for two Cobb precincts

Cobb County distributed the following notice about an error in a Cobb Voter Guide that resulted in incorrect polling locations listed for one precinct in Acworth (Acworth 1C), and one in East Cobb (Roswell 02):

Cobb County voters are receiving Voter Guides by mail this week. Cobb Elections has identified incorrectly printed polling locations for two precincts in the guide. The affected precincts are Acworth 1C and Roswell 02.

The correct polling location for Acworth 1C is the North Cobb Senior Center at 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101.

The correct polling location for Roswell 02 is Mt. Zion Methodist Church at 1770 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062.

“We regret this error and are working to distribute the correct information via social media, our website, and the media,” said Elections Director Tate Fall. “Additionally, poll workers at the incorrectly listed locations will be ready to direct voters to the correct locations on Nov. 5. We encourage all voters to double-check their My Voter Page (mvp.sos.ga.gov) before heading out to vote on Election Day.” These mailers were not part of a state mandate, but an educational initiative approved earlier this year in a contingency package for the general election. They were a component of the county’s Strategic Plan to “enhance voter education to inform citizens about early voting, referenda, sample ballots, and registration.”

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board: