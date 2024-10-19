Reports & Photos about two celebrations in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following reports and photos from two events in Mableton. All photos were provided by Barry.
South Cobb High School PTA fall festival
Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos of the South Cobb High School PTA fall celebration
South Cobb High School PTA and staff hosted their fall celebration featuring the City of Austell Police Department who prepared delicious hot dogs for the attendees. They also provided some excellent dance moves to DJ Que’s (from Que TV Multimedia) fabulous music. Civic organizations such as The Haven Of Help, Family Life Restoration Center, Cobb Collaborative, Families Strengthening Families and Phoenix Recovery were present as well. Everyone who attended had a terrific time.
Harvest Fest at the Mable House
Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Harvest Fest:
The Friends Of The Mable House and Cobb Parks Dept hosted the annual Harvest Fest which attracted close to 2,000 attendees to our new City of Mableton. There were lots of activities for kids including live music, a petting zoo, tours of the Mable House, agricultural tractors and machinery, story-time, arts & crafts, the Book Mobile, civic organizations, a large pet adoption trailer and delicious food. The weather was perfect and everyone had a great time. We very much appreciate all of the hard work by the Friends Of The Mable House and Cobb Parks Dept-especially Lizzy and Tonya.
