Reports & Photos about two celebrations in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following reports and photos from two events in Mableton. All photos were provided by Barry.

South Cobb High School PTA fall festival

Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos of the South Cobb High School PTA fall celebration

South Cobb High School PTA and staff hosted their fall celebration featuring the City of Austell Police Department who prepared delicious hot dogs for the attendees. They also provided some excellent dance moves to DJ Que’s (from Que TV Multimedia) fabulous music. Civic organizations such as The Haven Of Help, Family Life Restoration Center, Cobb Collaborative, Families Strengthening Families and Phoenix Recovery were present as well. Everyone who attended had a terrific time.

Harvest Fest at the Mable House

Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Harvest Fest: