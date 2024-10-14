Shea Taylor: the candidate in his own words

[The Cobb County Courier has extended an invitation to all candidates running for offices representing all or part of Cobb County. If you are a candidate and would like to submit an article about yourself, visit this link for the details]

My name is Shea Taylor, and I am running to be your State Representative in House District 37. After watching so many elected officials in my state and local community put their own interests first and fail to address the needs of those they swore to represent, I felt called to get into the fight. My community is having a hard time simply living and making ends meet. I am in awe of parents who must bear the weightiness of grocery store prices while trying to feed a whole family. As of October 14th, 2024, vs January 20th 2021, mortgage rates have increased 12%, personal savings have plummeted 458%, credit card delinquency has increased 61%, and real weekly wages have declined 12%. The high cost to simply live is proof that the Biden/Harris economic plan and BUILD BACK BETTER is crippling America.

As one of six boys who grew up in a two-bedroom house on a dairy farm in eastern Kentucky, I know what it’s like to watch my parents struggle—and those times were even easier then, than they are now. I will vow to cut state taxes which will directly impact the working class in Cobb County. After polling my district, the greatest concerns expressed were taxes, job creation and public/student safety. Each of these are topics that are easily addressable with common sense solutions. I had to fight for everything I ever achieved and find efficient and effective solutions to get things done. I have built a successful company in the commercial construction industry using this common sense approach and I plan to use my business experience down at our capitol to work with my fellow state representatives to achieve all goals that will help residents of my district and across Georgia.

My plan to serve the community and bring solutions to our growing problems include but are not limited to.

1. Working with both sides to cut taxes and reduce the effects of inflation that are crippling the everyday Cobb County resident.

2. Under no circumstances introduce new taxes that burden families.

3. Provide state-level resources to schools that allow faculty and staff to protect the students and maintain our excellent schools.

4. Create jobs by making Cobb County a place entrepreneurs and small businesses can thrive, which in turn provides opportunities for local employment.

5. Hold regular townhall meetings to hear the needs of my constituents

Currently, my district does not have a strong voice at the state capitol and our constituents deserve to be heard and represented. As a career producer of jobs, projects, and taxable income, it is clear that my experience has prepared me to be a strong representative for House District 37 and it would be my honor to be your State Representative.