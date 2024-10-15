Colder temps arrive: patchy frost possible across north & central Georgia

Colder temperatures have arrived in north and central Georgia, including Cobb County.

According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of patchy frost has also arrived with those colder evenings.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for the counties listed in the section in the section below.

Patchy frost is possible this evening, Tuesday, October 15, and more widespread frost is possible every evening through next Monday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Patchy frost is possible across portions of north Georgia late tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… More widespread frost is possible across north and portions of central Georgia Thursday morning. Frost may damage sensitive vegetation.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”